Sweet, spooky festivities planned around Lakes Region

LAKES REGION — There are so many Halloween events planned in towns across the Lakes Region, it’s almost scary. Below is a list of some of the upcoming Halloween events in the area.

Bridgton

There will be a Halloween party at Bridgton Town Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-8 p.m. A costume contest will begin at 6 p.m. and the top three costumes will win prizes.

Casco and Naples

Casco and Naples rec departments are again collaborating for a Halloween event on Oct. 31, according to Casco Parks and Recreation Director Beth Latsey. The free event will be held at the Casco Community Center from 5:30-7 p.m. and will include games, pumpkin decorating, candy and a costume parade. Latsey said that there won’t be a haunted house at the library this year, in part because the library will be open that day.

Gray

The Gray annual Halloween party, Tricks and Treats, will be held Sunday, Oct. 22, from 5-7 p.m. at the Town Hall complex. The free event will feature a Jack-O-Lantern walk, a “haunted lab” in the Pennell complex’s old laboratory, carnival games, crafts and the event’s first ever “trunk or treat.”

Raymond

Fire Chief Bruce Tupper said that there will be a haunted house event Tuesday, Oct. 31 held on Main Street in Raymond at the old firehouse.The event will get going around 4:30 or 5 p.m. and Main Street will be partially closed because of the high volume of people in the area. Main Street will be one way for westbound traffic only from 4-9 p.m. In addition, there will be plenty of treats to be had in the Main/Mill Street area for Raymond Village Trick or

Treat Night.

Sebago

The town’s annual Halloween party will be held at Town Hall on Friday, Oct. 27, from 6-7 p.m. There will then be a “trick or trunk” event in the parking lot staring at 7 p.m.

Standish

The annual Standish Spooktacular hosted by the Standish Parks and Recreation Department will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, from 5-7 p.m. at George E. Jack Elementary School. The free event will include food, games, a costume parade, a pumpkin decorating contest, prizes and music.

Windham

Windham Parks and Recreation’s annual “Trunk or Treat” is on Saturday, Oct. 28, starting at 6 p.m. at Windham Middle School. Participants will hand out individually wrapped candy from their cars in the school parking lot to trick or treaters, and are encouraged decorate their cars in a “fun or spooky theme” and dress in costume. Participants must register ahead of time, and must arrive at the school no later than 5:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for scariest trunk and most creative theme.

There will be places aplenty around the area to pick up some Halloween treats.