Swimming: Deering over Gorham in midseason action

WESTBROOK – Gorham played host to some fellow Rams – these ones from Deering – on Friday evening, Dec. 30. Despite outstanding efforts from a number of swimmers, including Molly Sposato, Delaney Burns, Caelyn Smith and Patrick Bishop, the home team came up short falling 176-114.

Gorham head coach Adam Cyr nevertheless expressed satisfaction with his kids’ efforts. “It was good,” he said. “We were swimming a lot of events we don’t normally swim; this week is our hardest week of practice – we really push them, because they don’t have school – so we were swimming some interesting things, just to see how we did. I think we did really well. I think we were even in it, points-wise, so that was really cool, to see that with people swimming what they don’t normally swim.”

“I did the 50 Free and the 100 Back,” said Sposato, “because we had a lot of kids that weren’t here over Christmas break – they’re away with their families. So we had swimmers in different events. Which was cool, to see people swim different things, to see people dropping times in things they wouldn’t drop time in. So those were some swims I don’t do, usually, but it was really fun to swim something different today. I had a good time.”

The Deering girls outpaced their hostesses 95-74, while the Deering boys more than doubled their opponents’ score, 81-40. It’s worth noting, though, that the Gorham boys comprise a strikingly short roster this season – just four names, all told.

The Gentlemen Rams’ low numbers force them to approach their races differently than most outfits do. “Boys-wise, we’re a little less focused on points,” Cyr said. “It’s really a focus on times and how we’re doing as a team. We dropped a lot of time today. Our relays got a lot faster, so we’re starting to see some of the hard work pay off.”

Cyr also remarked on his girls: “Girls-wise, we still have a lot of potential,” he said. “I think we’re still not quite getting the greatest swims. A lot of new swimmers are stepping up big, but we’re not seeing quite the same drastic time-dropping the boys are doing. But that will come; we worked really hard this week, and we’re going to work really hard next week, and when we start tapering down those yards, I think the time will start doing what it’s supposed to do.”

“We’ve had some tough meets, the past couple weeks,” Sposato said, “because we’re swimming some different teams that aren’t in our conference this year. But it kind of got everyone pumped up for the rest of the season, when we’re swimming teams we’re going to be a lot closer with, points-wise. It’ll be fun to see how we compare with kids who’re a lot more competitive to our team, specifically. And we’ve had a lot of new beginners get a lot more competitive, through the weeks, so it’s been really fun. We’re all getting really excited.”

Cyr likewise looks forward to the remainder of the winter, and expects his kids will start converting their hard work into more and more qualifying times. “We’re starting to really home in and focus on what their main goals are for the end of the season, what they really want to excel at,” he said, “and we’re going to start working on swimming those swims after that.

“Our next one, against Kennebunk, is really a benchmark,” he said. “It’s a team you want to measure yourself against. So we’re going to put everybody in and see where we stack up, about halfway through the season.”

A number of Gorhamites have already bested a variety of States cutoff times, including Sposato. “We’ve had a couple kids qualify for States,” she said, “and we’ve had some kids who haven’t qualified that are really close to qualifying, so as we move through the season, it will be really fun to watch them qualify as well.”

Sposato herself has qualified in her “two big events,” the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 Breaststroke. “That’s really exciting, because those are the two I really like to swim at Southwesterns and States,” she said.

Boys Scorers

200 Medley Relay – 1. Deering A (Jasper Sommer, Peter Clukey, Owen McLaughlin, Owen Callahan), 2:06.75; 2. Deering B (James Gilliam, Dru Tillman, Jacob Irwin, Jasonides Lucas), 2:18.87

200 Freestyle Relay – 1. Deering A (Dru Tillman, Jasper Sommer, Owen Callahan, Owen McLaughlin), 1:46.36; 2. Deering B (James Gilliam, John Carpenter, Peter Clukey, Jacob Irwin), 2:03.16

400 Freestyle Relay – 1. Gorham A (Ben Clark, Patrick Bishop, Max Harvey, Samuel Martel), 4:35.99

50 Freestyle – 1. Owen McLaughlin, Deering, 25.77; 2. Owen Callahan, Deering, 26.44; 3. Patrick Bishop, Gorham, 27.09; 4. James Gilliam, Deering, 29.81

100 Freestyle – 1. Jasper Sommer, Deering, 56.33; 2. Ben Clark, Gorham, 1:05.69; 3. Peter Clukey, Deering, 1:10.49; 4. John Carpenter, Deering, 1:19.05

200 Freestyle – 1. Max Harvey, Gorham, 2:42.89; 2. Samuel Martel, Gorham, 2:43.68

200 Individual Medley – 1. Jasper Sommer, Deering, 2:25.55; 2. Ben Clark, Gorham, 2:41.33

100 Butterfly – 1. Owen McLaughlin, Deering, 1:06.49; 2. Owen Callahan, Deering, 1:30.78

100 Backstroke – 1. Patrick Bishop, Gorham, 1:23.49; 2. James Gilliam, Deering, 1:26.59; 3. Jacob Irwin, Deering, 1:31.76; 4. Max Harvey, Gorham, 1:32.53; 5. Will Cunningham, Deering, 2:09.45

100 Breaststroke – 1. Peter Clukey, Deering, 1:22.08; 2. Dru Tillman, Deering, 1:26.54; 3. Samuel Martel, Gorham, 1:33.34

Girls Scorers

200 Medley Relay – 1. Deering A (Claire Christopher, Bryn Sylvia, Bethany Rozzi, Nichole Whipkey), 2:09.83; 2. Gorham A (Molly Sposato, Caelyn Smith, Hannah Leblanc, Kasey Jiang), 2:16.30; 3. Deering B (Evi Dodson, Lucy Tumavicus, Hannah Dascanio, Georgia Dennison), 2:28.42

200 Freestyle Relay – 1. Gorham A (Alyssa Dolley, Lindsay Boylen, Laura Bolduc, Sierra Lumbert), 2:01.62; 2. Deering A (Hannah Dascanio, Georgia Dennison, Gabriella Bekoka, Vene Hashimoto), 2:05.14; 3. Deering B (Lucy Tumavicus, Helen Cunningham, Hanna Scott, Bryn Sylvia), 2:15.06

400 Freestyle Relay – 1. Deering A (Bethany Rozzi, Vene Hashimoto, Nichole Whipkey, Claire Christopher), 4:14.24; 2. Gorham A (Delaney Burns, Hannah Leblanc, Sierra Lumbert, Laura Bolduc), 4:29.03; 3. Gorham B (Caelyn Smith, Krissy Stoddard, Molly Sposato, Mariah Strout), 4:32.30

50 Freestyle – 1. Nicole Whipkey, Deering, 27.66; 2. Bethany Rozzi, Deering, 29.20; 3. Laura Bolduc, Gorham, 29.50; 4. Alyssa Dolley, Gorham, 29.80; 5. Molly Sposato, Gorham, 29.85

100 Freeystyle – 1. Claire Christopher, Deering, 1:01.38; 2. Vene Hashimoto, Deering, 1:06.28; 3. Bryn Sylvia, Deering, 1:14.68; 4. Mae Cullinan, Gorham, 1:25.62; 5. Emma Owens, Gorham, 1:27.04

200 Freestyle – 1. Delaney Burns, Gorham, 2:20:44; 2. Vene Hashimoto, Deering, 2:26.55; 3. Saoirse Herlihy, Gorham, 2:38.72; 4. Lucy Tumavicus, Deering, 2:48.92; 5. Vanessa Scott, Deering, 2:56.88

500 Freestyle – 1. Nicole Whipkey, Deering, 6:08.62; 2. Narissa Libby, Gorham, 7:30.76; 3. Krissy Stoddard, Gorham, 7:40.21; 4. Evi Dodson, Deering, 7:48.58; 5. Georgia Dennison, Deering, 7:50.02

200 Individual Medley – 1. Caelyn Smith, Gorham, 2:26.81; 2. Claire Christopher, Deering, 2:33.21; 3. Sierra Lumbert, Gorham, 2:42.54; 4. Gabriella Bekoka, Deering, 2:57.92

100 Butterfly – 1. Hannah Leblanc, Gorham, 1:19.73; 2. Delaney Burns, Gorham, 1:20.12; 3. Gabriella Bekoka, Deering, 1:28.05; 4. Vanessa Scott, Deering, 1:29.23; 5. Hannah Dascanio, Deering, 1:29.43

100 Backstroke – 1. Bethany Rozzi, Deering, 1:10.92; 2. Sierra Lumbert, Gorham, 1:14.39; 3. Molly Sposato, Gorham, 1:14.78; 4. Gabby Fisher, Gorham, 1:27.10; 5. Evi Dodson, Deering, 1:28.66

100 Breaststroke – 1. Bryn Sylvia, Deering, 1:23.86; 2. Hannah Dascanio, Deering, 1:27.60; 3. Lucy Tumavicus, Deering, 1:29.41; 4. Narissa Libby, Gorham, 1:31.91; 5. Hannah Leblanc, Gorham, 1:37.87

Gorham’s Gabby Fisher swims the first leg of the 400 Free Relay.

Narissa Libby swims the 100 Breaststroke for Gorham.

Molly Sposato – like many of Gorham’s swimmers – tried her hand vs. Deering at a couple events she doesn’t normally compete in; here, she swims the 100 Back.

Gorhamite Grace Andrews swims the final leg of the 200 Free Relay.

Caelyn Smith swims the first leg of the 200 Free Relay for Gorham.

Gorhamite Krissy Stoddard swims the 500 Free.

Sarah Shields competes in the second heat of the 100 Free.

Hannah Leblanc swims the 100 fly for Gorham.

Kasey Jiang swims the second leg of the 400 Free Relay for Gorham.