Swimming: Stags nip Blazes

WESTBROOK – Cheverus dropped in to visit the Blazes on Friday afternoon, Feb. 3, and propelled by the likes of Abby Longstaff, Phineas Underwood, and others, came away with wins on both sides of the action. The Lady Stags topped their hosts 94-82, while Gentleman Stags prevailed 115-49.

“Great meet and some new qualifiers on both sides,” said Westbrook head coach Dana Barrows. “Both teams are excited for the championship meets to begin. Wednesday, diving Southwesterns begin, and the boys’ meet is on Friday, followed by the girls’ meet on Saturday.”

Boys Event Top Threes

50 Free – 1. Shane Moore, Cheverus, 22.06; 2. Gustav Anderson, Cheverus, 24.15; 3. Sidney Bartlett, Westbrook, 24.89

100 Free – 1. Phineas Underwood, Cheverus, 54.71; 2. Clayton Hatch, Cheverus, 57.79; 3. Henry Crosby, Westbrook, 58.97

200 Free – 1. Phineas Underwood, Cheverus, 1:59.76; 2. Quintin Hastings, Cheverus, 2:00.29; 3. Brad Wallace, Westbrook, 2:05.91

500 Free – 1. Ben Tompkins, Cheverus, 5:21.77

100 Fly – 1. Raymond Le, Cheverus, 58.03; 2. Quintin Hastings, Cheverus, 1:02.15; 3. Sidney Bartlett, Westbrook, 1:04.44

100 Back – 1. Chase Cameron, Cheverus, 1:01.74; 2. Brad Wallace, Westbrook, 1:08.41; 3. Anthony Reardon, Cheverus, 1:11.34

100 Breast – 1. Shane Moore, Cheverus, 1:01.93; 2. Gustav Anderson, Cheverus, 1:08.91; 3. Cam Reece, Westbrook, 1:10.70

200 Individual Medley – 1. Ben Tompkins, Cheverus, 2:13.14; 2. Raymond Le, Cheverus, 2:20.73; 3. Cam Reece, Westbrook, 2:26.92

200 Free Relay – 1. Cheverus A, 1:33.37; 2. Westbrook A, 1:43.77; 3. Cheverus B, 1:48.69

400 Free Relay – 1. Cheverus A, 3:42.27; 2. Westbrook A, 3:53.90; 3. Cheverus B, 4:05.86

200 Medley Relay – 1. Cheverus A, 1:45.44; 2. Cheverus B, 1:51.93; 3. Westbrook A, 1:58.97

Diving – 1. Paul Wallace, Westbrook, 123.55

Girls Event Top Threes

50 Free – 1. Abby Longstaff, Cheverus, 25.62; 2. Sophie Sweet, Westbrook, 27.59; 3. Camryn LaPierre, Westbrook, 27.87

100 Free – 1. Lauren Girard, Cheverus, 1:03.47; 2. Rosie Train, Cheverus, 1:04.89; 3. Paige Sperry, Westbrook, 1:09.18

200 Free – 1. Molly Sweet, Westbrook, 2:13.36; 2. Tholia Hallett, Cheverus, 2:17.74; 3. Patsy Ciampi, Cheverus, 2:19.36

500 Free – 1. Caroline Arpin, Cheverus, 5:54.12; 2. Sophie Sweet, Westbrook, 6:07.29; 3. Patsy Ciampi, Cheverus, 6:20.98

100 Fly – 1. Molly Sweet, Westbrook, 1:06.81; 2. Tholia Hallett, Cheverus, 1:07.29; 3. Phoebe Adame, Westbrook, 1:12.50

100 Back – 1. Abby Longstaff, Cheverus, 1:01.85; 2. Madison Damon, Westbrook, 1:15.23; 3. Catherine Nutter, Westbrook, 1:17.67

10 Breast – 1. Caroline Arpin, Cheverus, 1:15.82; 2. Emma Sperry, Westbrook, 1:22.36; 3. Masha Kolovskaya, Westbrook, 1:26.54

200 Individual Medley – 1. Emma Sperry, Westbrook, 2:41.85; 2. Carrie High, Cheverus, 2:48.18; 3. Haley Caron, Cheverus, 2:50.99

200 Free Relay – 1. Westbrook A, 1:52.79; 2. Cheverus A, 1:55.71; 3. Cheverus B, 2:00.99

400 Free Relay – 1. Cheverus A, 4:08.92; 2. Westbrook A, 4:09.78; 3. Cheverus B, 4:37.14

200 Medley Relay – 1. Cheverus A, 2:01.32; 2. Westbrook A, 2:04.81; 3. Westbrook B, 2:20.89

Diving – 1. Nina Greenwood, Cheverus, 215.05; 2. McKenzie Dougherty, Westbrook, 187.95

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Henry Crosby swims the 100 Back for Westbrook.

Joe Begos swims the 100 Free for Westbrook on Friday.

Westbrooker Brandon Labbe swims the 100 Fly.

Molly Sweet hashed a heap of points for her girls on Friday.

McKenzier Dougherty unwinds into one of her dives.

Paul Wallace enters the water on one of his six dives.