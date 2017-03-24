Take a mini-vacation at Senior Center

The Lakes Region Senior Center, a drop-in center at Little Falls Activity Center, 40 Acorn St. in Gorham, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Although many people are “away” during these cold weeks, the center is open for visiting, playing cards or board games. And, from 9-11:30 a.m., on Monday, the gym is availablefor walking.

Thursday, March 30, a trip is planned with the Windham Parks & Rec to go to Lewiston to the Regional Vocational Center for lunch. Cost is $16 per person. Anyone wishing to go should contact the Windham department at 892-1905. They have a few spots left.

Back at the Senior Center, Monday is Mahjong day, Tuesday is for crafts (bring your projects) or cards at 10 a.m. The Memoir Group meets at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, only this month. Call David at 892-5604. Table games and socializing is on the slate for Thursday.

Want to be notified of Windham Parks & Rec’s plans for seniors? Call 892-1905 and get on the mailing list.

Medicare seminar

Are you new to Medicare? Need some help figuring out what’s available for benefits for seniors? On Tuesday, April 4, the Southern Maine Agency on Aging will offer a “Welcome to Medicare” seminar at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, from 10 a.m. to noon. In addition to the Medicare seminar, there will be one-on-one Medicare counseling with SHIP volunteers available from 9 a.m. to noon, and also from 9 a.m. too noon on April 18.

The seminar and counseling are intended to help you sort through your Medicare options, answer questions – and to help you enroll. In addition to Medicare assistance, counseling on tax and rent rebates, food stamps and fuel assistance can be arranged.

Call the Southern Maine Agency on Aging to register for an upcoming seminar or to make a one-on-one appointment with a SHIP councilor at 396-6500 or 1-800-427-7411. Seminar walk-ins can usually be accommodated. Further opportunities for these services will occur monthly on the first and third Tuesdays at the same times and location. Visit www.smaaa.org to learn more about the many other services that are available.

Kay Soldier welcomes reader ideas for column topics of interest to seniors. She can be reached by email at kso48@aol.com, or write to 114 Tandberg Trail, Windham, ME 04062.