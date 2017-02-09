Take an excursion, learn something new

The Lake Region Senior Center, located at the Little Falls Activity Center at 40 Acorn St. in Gorham, is offering a seniors-only, six-week ceramics course starting Monday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. There is a $15 material fee. Space is limited. For more information, call 892-5604.

The center will be open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice.

Thinking about getting your comfy walking shoes on? The gym at Little Falls Center is available from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays for walkers.

A special pizza lunch is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13, at 11:30 a.m., at a cost of $5 per person. Before lunch, at 10 a.m., Peter Allen and his Daytime Players will present “Plucky Playlets,” a collection of seven original short plays written by members of the company. This is open to the public, and there is no charge to attend this performance. Come join us and bring a friend. Donations are appreciated.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, a trip to the Southworth Planetarium is planned, and this trip is filling up fast. The cost of $10 covers the bus ride and admission to the Planetarium. Lunch is on your own at the Olive Garden. Be at LRSC center ready to board the bus at 9:45 a.m., returning after lunch. Sign up at the center, make checks payable to LRSC, and give them to Kim Foss.

Travel to Lewiston to the Regional Vocational Center for lunch on Thursday, March 30. The cost is $16 per person. Contact Windham Parks and Recreation Department, 892-1905, which is organizing the trip, to see if spots are still available.

The new winter schedule for on-going daily activities includes:

Monday – 9:30 a.m. Mahjong, beginners welcome. For more information on Mahjong, call Diane 892-9529. From 9-11:30 a.m., the gym at LRSC is available to us for walking, etc.

Tuesday – Crafts (bring your own projects), 10 a.m., Card Games. For more information, contact Avis at 892-0298.

Wednesday – Memoir Group meets at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. For more information call David at 892-5604.

Thursday – Table Games at 10 a.m.

Help with tax prep

Find an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site in your community by calling toll-free, 888-AARP-NOW (888-227-7669) or visit AARP.org/findtaxhelp.

Kay Soldier welcomes reader ideas for column topics of interest to seniors. She can be reached by email at kso48@aol.com, or write to 114 Tandberg Trail, Windham, ME 04062.