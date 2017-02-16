Tax time: Help and exemptions available

Why struggle to figure out your taxes when free help may be available? To find an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site in your community during the tax season, call the toll-free number at 888-AARP-NOW (888-227-7669) or visit AARP.org/findtaxhelp.

If you are helping an older relative or friend, you may not be aware of the following information, available to all Maine residents.

Blind Exemption

Property owners who are determined legally blind qualify for a partial exemption of property taxes. Documentation of legal blindness should be submitted to the local Assessor’s Office by April 1 in order to qualify for the upcoming tax year. Check with your local assessor. In Windham, go to windhammaine.us/157/Blind-Exemption, or call 894-5960, ext. 3.

Tax Exemptions for Veterans

If you are a veteran aged 62 or older who served during any federally recognized war period or a veteran who became totally disabled during active service in the line of duty, you may be eligible for partial property tax exemption. Maine law provides partial property tax exemption for veterans and veterans’ estates held by widows, widowers, parents or minor children. You must apply by April 1 to qualify for the upcoming tax year. For applications or more information about this exemption, check with your local assessor. or in Windham, go to windhammaine.us/168/Veterans-Exemption, or call 894-5960 ext. 3.

Homestead Exemption

If you are a Maine resident and have resided at your property for at least 12 months prior to April 1, 2017, you may be eligible for this partial property tax exemption. In Windham, applications are being mailed to all new homeowners and must be filed with the Assessor’s Office by April 1 in order to qualify for the upcoming tax year. Check with your local Assessor’s Office for more information. If you received this exemption for the 2016 tax year in Windham, you need not file again, unless you have changed properties.

Note: Holiday off at Senior Center

The Lakes Region Senior Center in Little Falls will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, for Presidents Day.

Kay Soldier welcomes reader ideas for column topics of interest to seniors. She can be reached by email at kso48@aol.com, or write to 114 Tandberg Trail, Windham, ME 04062.