Teen charged in assault at high school

WESTBROOK — A 17-year-old has been charged with assaulting another student at Westbrook High School after the incident was recorded and posted online.

According to Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts, the minor was issued a summons for assault on Jan. 11. Roberts did not know the age of the victim.

In the video, which was posted to Facebook, a male student is seen punching another boy in the face, knocking him to the ground. Roberts said the police are not investigating who recorded and posted the video.

“That is not a crime so the police are not handling that,” she said.

WHS Principal Kelli Deveaux did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Roberts said she is unsure how the school is handling the incident internally.

The summons was issued to the 17-year-old by the school resource officer, James Farrenkopf. Roberts said this is not the first time in recent years that a student has been issued a summons for an incident that happened on school grounds.

