Thanks for nothing

“The promises of yesterday are the taxes of today.” William Lyon Mackenzie, Scottish-Canadian-American journalist and politician

I wish to thank the our federal government for nothing, well at least next to nothing. When I look at what municipal leaders have received for pay raises in Windham and especially Portland, I want to thank the minions in the federal government for my $3 increase in my retirement pay. I seriously hope that didn’t prevent the United States from continuing improvements to our armed forces that protect us from our enemies, both foreign and domestic.

This, of course, goes along with the federal government hiking our Social Security payments enough to cover what they wanted to soak us with – the increased costs of Medicare. Well done President Obama, you covered our backs just as you recently covered the backs of our historical friends in Israel. Yeah, right.

I don’t even dare to think about what the nincompoops in Augusta are dreaming to do to us next, but I can guess that elected officials in Windham are creating nightmares that will rattle our wallets and delete our bank accounts in the near future if they get their way. A sewer system more than likely created from wasteful minds, a new and beautiful North Windham business district paid for by every property owner and finally another park full of amenities that most citizens will never use. If only Donald Trump could have captured those ideas in making America great again. Maybe I am missing the point of everyone smoking marijuana and being happy although totally incoherent.

My greatest hope is that the huge $3 increase in my retirement pay isn’t swallowed up by the enormous increase in the minimum wage in Maine. After all, I am sure that businesses in Maine, although swamped with over-regulation and moronic laws, will have no problem whatsoever with absorbing all the costs of paying the higher costs of their employees’ salaries, if in fact they have any left. Maybe I should smoke marijuana so I finally can comprehend the cost of a new Public Works facility, community center and the recent dreams of Windham’s Planning Office in reconstructing the North Windham business district into a Taj Mahal unseen in Maine’s history.

OK, the marijuana has worn off so I can get back to the truth. Wow, I didn’t even know the state of Maine Legislature took it upon themselves to dictate by law what doctors can prescribe to their patients that need some type of pain medication. I can’t force myself to see how many Maine legislators are doctors or even worse, how many aren’t doctors. All I can conclude is there is now another reason why America is swinging towards communism. I can see the legislators deciding how many calories we can receive each day along with a limit on salt and sugar intake. It’s like the old saying of giving someone an inch and they take a mile.

It’s a new year and I find it a total shame how the Obama administration is making the beginning of the Trump administration very difficult. Since it is at the end of Obama’s final term in office, he appears to be hellbent on making Trump start his first term in chaos. Like I stated earlier, he’s stabbing Israel in the back while Secretary of State John Kerry refers to Hamas as a militant group instead of our federal government label as a terrorist group. Now the president has thrown more than 30 Russian diplomats out of the United States because of the so-called Russian hacking affecting our national election where Trump won. Some proof should have been given first, so we’ll have to wait and see how Trump works this out in the future.

It’s time to give everyone a chance at whatever they do. If they screw up on Day One, then so be it. In Windham we have a new town council with new leaders. Unfortunately, I already have witnessed it as another rubber stamp council like Windham has had in its past.

Lane Hiltunen of Windham believes everyone has the right to free speech without hateful responses