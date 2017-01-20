The town builds a park

In 1965, the Planning Board began a study of the possibility of a waterfront park. For many years, there was a shrinking of shore frontage for public use – due to the sale of said property by long-time citizens to those who wanted to live in Windham near the water. The town of Windham was not in the land-acquiring business and land was not reserved for recreational use by the public.

Finding available property was a big problem, as what land there was available was extremely expensive and sellers did not want to reduce the price for the town’s purchase.

S.D. Warren, a Westbrook paper manufacturer, owned land on upper Dundee Pond, and George Olmsted, the president of S. D. Warren, offered to donate this land if “practical park development plans” could be worked out.

Many organizations and individuals offered to help, including the town of Windham road commissioner, high school vocational trades program, Maine Parks & Recreation Commission, University of Maine Recreation adviser, the Men’s Correctional Center and the Cumberland County Cooperative Extension Service.

At the 1966 town meeting, a Park & Conservation Commission was named and began detailed plans. On June 7 that year, S.D. Warren approved the sale of the land, appraised at $31,000, to the town for $1. Central Maine Power granted use of some adjoining land, and Kenneth Hawkes, an abutter, donated an additional small plot. The town obtained “matching” federal funds of $31,000 and work began. Residents who owned “heavy equipment” donated their time and use of equipment; dozens of residents donated their expertise in getting this project completed – a perfect example of what can be accomplished when people work together.

Today, Dundee Park is the town’s hidden gem. A beautiful beach, created many years ago by dedicated volunteers, with concerts, cookouts, swimming, boating, games – everything a town needs to have as a perfect getaway.

Thank the volunteers of 50 years ago.

Dundee Park