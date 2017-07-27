They Braved the Shave for cancer research

Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts, who had her head shaved July 22 to raise money for St. Baldrick’s, gave a high-five to fellow shavee Kairo Aiden. The event raised over $23,000 for children’s cancer research.

Prior to shaving her head to raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, Police Chief Janine Roberts said any discomfort would be worth it to help children with cancer. Kellan Tilton, a 5-year-old Maine resident with neuroblastoma, was an honoree at the July 22 event.

Fourteen members of the Westbrook Police Department, including four female officers, shaved their heads July 22 to raise money for St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Patricipants included, from left, Chief Janine Roberts and officers Jacqueline Lorenzen, Melissa May and Sandy Mailman.