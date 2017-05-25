Thinking about a deep subject

I remember as a kid how my folks would often sit around the kitchen table and talk with our neighbors about things like water. They’d talk about how good the water from one well tasted and how water from another might taste “funny.” I learned early that funny might be good in storytelling, but “funny water” was never good.

Anyway, now that I’m old – like my parents always used to be — I find myself doing the same thing: Talking a lot to neighbors about “water.” That’s because we’re planning to have a well drilled at our camp. While doing research for this latest well-drilling project I went online and read all kinds of posts about the many health benefits of drinking lots of water. For example, did you know that water makes up 60-70 percent of the human body and the average human body needs at least 2.5 liters of water a day just to keep its insides going? Since I don’t speak “metric” I’m not sure how much 2.5 liters is, but I imagine it’s a lot of water.

We’ve had a lot of water flowing through our rivers lately, but anyone who’s spent much time in Maine knows that come July and August things can get brittle and dry around here. Speaking of that, I also read that a dehydrated body is as bad as an unwatered garden, pulling water from inside your body’s cells. Lack of water is also associated with headaches, arthritis and heartburn. You probably don’t think of it a lot, but that well of yours is not only keeping your body hydrated, it’s also making your kidneys’ job easier.

Lots of people think about water this time of year, so I’m not alone. Come early April you probably saw articles in the paper where experts – who are paid to worry about things like water – said they were worried that we might have flooding this spring if the snow melted “too soon.” Fortunately it melted at the right speed and flooding was avoided.

Call me selfish but all I’m concerned about is the water deep in the ground under our camp. I can’t wait to find out things like how far down we’ll have to drill for it, how many gallons a minute the new well will produce and what that new well water will taste like. Water people will tell you that no two glasses of water ever taste the same.

This will only be our second drilled well. so we’re anxious to get it done. Eventually I hope to start bragging about the well’s water to the neighbors. But for now, you’ll have to excuse me, I need another glass of water.

John McDonald writes books about Maine, and his latest is “Moose Memoirs and Lobster Tales.” Contact him at maineauthorjohn.mcdonald@yahoo.com or 899-1868.