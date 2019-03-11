Three die in Westbrook crash

WESTBROOK — Three people are dead following a two-vehicle crash near the Westbrook-Scarborough line on Route 22.

A westbound taxi collided with an eastbound pick-up truck at 6:52 a.m. Monday, March 11, killing the three people in the taxi, Westbrook Police said.

The deceased include, Hassan Idris Ali, 39, of Lewiston, who was operating a 2009 Toyota Camry registered as a taxi for Orange Taxi and Transportation Service of Portland, as well Gregory E. Harriman, 50 of Sebago and Joshua R. Stone, 33, of Gorham, who were passengers in the vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 2014 Nissan pickup truck, was Lisa Libby, 60, of Hollis. Libby was transported to Maine Medical Center to be treated for injuries sustained in the vehicle. An update on Libby’s condition was not known as of Monday afternoon.

Black ice and speeding may have contributed to the fatal accident, but Westbrook police said “the cause of accident is under investigation and the results of the accident reconstruction will not be complete for weeks.”