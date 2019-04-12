Three run for two seats on Sebago Selectboard

SEBAGO — Two incumbents are being challenged for their Selectboard seats in a three-way race.

Scott Douglas is running against incumbents Phil Lowe and Chris Parker in an election that will be held on May 28. Both seats available carry three-year terms.

Lowe has been on the Selectboard for three years and said he is running again because “there’s always a better way to do things” and there are issues he would like Sebago to improve upon, including televising meetings and making information accessible to the public.

“With an aging population, I think things like that are very important,” he said.

Lowe was on the Planning Board for six years and on the Budget Committee for five. He is a member of the Capital Investment Program Committee, and has been for 10 years. He has also been on the road committee for the past nine years.

He would like to focus on decreasing the town’s carbon footprint through more solar arrays, continuing to work on the road improvement program, attracting young couples to town and planning for Sebago’s future growth.

“The town is a growing town. We want to plan for growth going forward; we need to revise our comprehensive plan and bring it up to plan and up to date,” he said.

Lowe said his mindset is one of service for the community: “I can always set my thoughts aside and listen to those who want me to serve them. I want to work for them, at the end of the day, and hopefully my experience facilitates that.”

Parker declined to comment.

Douglas said he grew up involved with town politics, as his mother was on the Selectboard for over 20 years.

“I’ve always been involved with the town. I worked for the Public Works Department. I was on the Fire Department. I just want to go in and learn and listen and help and give my best judgment on stuff that goes on,” he said.

Douglas would like to focus on creating more recreational programs for children, in addition to ensuring “that the town is a better place and more people friendly.”

Although he said he has not been a member of any other town committees, “I’ve been around the town my whole life, and I know a lot of stuff about the town. I know where Sebago people want Sebago to be.”

The town also has an open three-year School Board seat, for which incumbent Joseph McMahon is running.

James Jansz is running unopposed for a three-year Budget Committee seat. There is also a three-year seat and a two-year seat available on that committee, but no nomination papers were submitted for either position.

Incumbent Susan Gassett is running for a five-year seat as a Sebago Cemetery Trustee.

Incumbent Anne Marie McMahon is running for a seven-year seat as a Dr. Joseph Potter Fitch Trustee, while Sharon Economides is running for a two-year seat as a Fitch Trustee.

Jane Vaughan can be reached at 780-9103 or at jvaughan@keepmecurrent.com.

Douglas

Lowe