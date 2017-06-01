Three running, room for two in Buxton selectmen race

Jean Harmon

Julianna Poirier

BUXTON —Two incumbents are facing a challenge for their seats on the Board of Selectmen in the upcoming municipal election.

Long serving selectwoman, Jean Harmon, 53, and Dennis Santolucito, 59, are hoping to regain their seats for another three years while Julianna Poirier, 34, makes a repeated bid for office this year.

Polls are open in Buxton 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

Harmon was first elected as a selectwoman in 2002 and has 15 years experience on the board. Property manager for the Barn at Flanagan Farm, she also served four years on the town’s Budget Committee.

Santolucito is a state fraud investigator. Elected to the Board of Selectmen in 2014, he also has served the town on its Planning Board, Budget Committee, Board of Appeals and MSAD 6 Board of Directors.

Poirier works in clinical support at a local hospital. She narrowly missed being elected in 2016 in a tight, four-way race for two seats.

Harmon keeps close tabs on budget matters. “Maintaining an affordable tax rate while facing increases in the school budget and decreases in revenue sharing from the state,” Harmon said, citing what she sees as the No. 1 issue facing the town. “As a selectman, the board works extremely hard to keep property taxes low while providing needed services to the residents of Buxton.”

Santolucito said he’ll seek efficiencies in providing townspeople with services while holding down property taxes.

“I see the challenges facing Buxton as primarily related to managing limited resources to provide the best services possible,” he said. “The SAD 6 Education Budget continues to increase while student enrollment declines.”

He said the Select Board and all town employees have managed expenses well and continue to look for efficiency in delivering services. “I will continue to focus on maintaining an affordable tax rate so Buxton remains an affordable place to live,” Santolucito said.

Poirier is interested in public safety. “The biggest thing I am hoping to tackle is public safety,” she said. “Making sure we have adequate coverage as well as adequate leadership and equipment. Hoping to get full staffing for all areas, as well as proper equipment and updated vehicles.”

Voters will also decide an SAD 6 School Board race for a two-year term. Ellen DeCotiis, appointed for a year in 2016 to fill a vacancy, is facing challenger Nathan Carlow, 18, a Bonny Eagle High School senior.

In unopposed races, Town Clerk John Myers is seeking reelection for three years; Arthur Payeur, a three-year SAD 6 seat; David A. Field Jr., Planning Board, three years; and Payeur, Budget Committee, two years.

Voters in a local referendum will decide whether to adopt an ordinance to “prohibit growing, cultivating, selling and retail marijuana social clubs in the town of Buxton.”

In a school budget validation referendum, Buxton voters will determine a referendum to validate a $48.6 million SAD 6 budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. Buxton share of the total budget would be nearly $7 million.

