Three vie for two Naples Planning Board seats

NAPLES — Three candidates are competing for two seats on the Naples Planning Board in the town’s only contested race on the May 22 ballot.

Current Chairman Lawrence Anton, Robert Fogg and Stephen P. Smith are vying for the two Planning Board seats.

Selectboard incumbents Rich Cebra and Jim Turpin are the only two candidates on the ballot for two, three-year vacancies on that board.

SAD 61 Board member Beth Chaplin is the only candidate for the three-year School Board seat on the ballot this year.

Despite four Budget Committee seats on the ballot, only Kent Uicker submitted papers. No one is on the ballot for the two available Transfer Station Council seats.

Lawrence Anton

Age: 74

Occupation: retired finance professional

Previous political experience: five terms on the Planning Board, past Ordinance Review Committee member, former chairman of the Naples Comprehensive Plan Committee and Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee.

Why are you running for Planning Board?

I have been chair of the Planning Board for several years, which takes up a lot of time, and had considered not running for re-election. I was approached by members of the board with the message that “you have to run – we need you”.

What skills and experiences do you bring to the table that you think can help the Naples Planning Board?

I bring analytical skills and writing skills, which are necessary for a good board member. I am thoroughly familiar with our Comprehensive Plan and its goals and objectives. I am familiar with the problems of small businesses, having spent most of my career providing advice to them. I am familiar with the problems of low-income families and of our seniors from my work at PROP. I am familiar with all our ordinances and with the legal requirements that must be met to have a decision upheld. I have the experience needed for running public meetings and public hearings. Over the past couple of years, I have been putting all of our Planning Board policies and procedures in writing and having the board formalize them to help insure that every applicant is treated the same without any favoritism. I have been working with the CEO and the town administrative assistant in setting up procedures to monitor conditions of approval. This is an ongoing effort that must be continued.

Robert Fogg

Age: 58

Occupation: Arborist, president and general manager at Q-Team Tree Service in Naples.

Previous political experience: My only past involvement on a town committee was during the early days of the Casco-Naples Bulky Waste Facility Committee.

Why are you running for Planning Board?

Because I care about helping to preserve the unique nature of the town I grew up in, while allowing it to grow and prosper at the same time.

What skills and experiences do you bring to the table that you think can help the Naples Planning Board?

I’ve run a successful small business in Naples for over 30 years and I’ve bought, sold and developed a number of properties in the area.

Stephen P. Smith

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired police officer and construction professional

Previous political experience: None

Why are you running for Planning Board?

To be fair and impartial to both the citizens and town of Naples.

What skills and experiences do you bring to the table that you think can help the Naples Planning Board?

Having been a police officer for 14 years and in the construction field for 30 years these qualifications allow an impartial assessment and knowledge of construction codes and bylaws.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

Lawrence Anton

Robert Fogg

Stephen Smith