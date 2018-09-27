Three-way race for two council seats in Gorham

GORHAM — The Town Council will have a pair of new faces on the seven-member board after the Nov. 6 election as two incumbents are not seeking re-election.

Candidates vying for two available seats with three-year terms are Claude “Fred” Daigle, Lee Pratt and Virginia Wilder Cross. Current Councilors Sherrie Benner and Marla Stelk have bowed out.

The election looms large as the board will face key issues that include a probable referendum next year to remedy an aging and overcrowded high school, rising property taxes and a population that has risen to an estimated 17,346 from 16,381 in 2010. The high school is designed for 750 students, but housed 870 when school opened this fall.

Pratt is making his second bid for a council seat. He ran strong a year ago, finishing third in a four-way race.

Regarding a proposed high school renovation/expansion project, Pratt said that something is necessary but he wants to see the costs.

“I haven’t seen the numbers yet,” Pratt said. “I don’t have a crystal ball. Where do we go is the question.”

Daigle, making his initial political run, said his children are in college and he now has time to be involved and serve on the Town Council.

“There are some big issues,” Daigle said but he reserved specific comment until gathering facts and talking with town department heads. “As a voter and citizen, you never really know all the information,” he said.

Gorham is one of the best school districts in Maine, Daigle said, and he wants the schools to continue at the “top tier” in the state.

Cross is also seeking her first political office. She wants to start tackling management of the town’s growth, and supports improvements to the high school.

“I have no problem with going up,” Cross said, but she would want it to be attractive.

Cross wants improvement without “taxes going nuts.”

Taxes are tied to other issues in town, including growth and school enrollments.

Pratt advocated more commercial growth and stabilizing the tax rate. “Attracting new business is key for me,” he said.

Cross suggested exploring a formula for new housing that would allow 85 percent of new permits for single-family homes and 15 percent for condos and apartments. “I think we need to start at the foundation of this,” Cross said about town issues.

Daigle wants the town and schools to run responsibly and to prosper. He said the town is in debt and “I don’t like that.”

Benner, Town Council vice chairwoman, said this week she stepped aside because of changes to her personal work and time commitments. “I wouldn’t be able to give 100 percent to the council,” she said.

Stelk said she didn’t seek reelection because of an employment promotion with an increase in her workload and travel time. The increased job related responsibilities would have impacted her dedication to the Town Council, she said. Stelk won a Town Council seat in 2015.

Robert Lowell can be reached at 854-2577 or email rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.

Claude “Fred” Daigle

Age: 49

Residence: 14 Dyer Road

Family: Married, two children in college

Occupation: Owner, C.F. Daigle & Son Property Services; former potato farmer in Gorham and Florida

Education: Associates degree, Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College

Political/civic experience: Boy Scouts parent volunteer

Website/social media: none



Virginia Wilder Cross

Age: Declined to say

Residence: 11 Bramblewood Drive

Family: Married, two sons, five grandsons

Occupation: Retired educator, taught technical writing 23 years at USM; business owner, Working Words & Graphics 22 years

Political/civic experience: Charter member, president and first executive director, Gorham Business Exchange; Business Person of the Year 2006 (Gorham Business & Civic Exchange); first publisher, Gorham Times; coordinator and chairperson, New Year Gorham (11 years); publisher, Gorham Business Directory; former member, Gorham Recreation Department Advisory Committee; member, Committee to Review the Town of Gorham Comprehensive Plan; active member, of First Parish Church U.C.C. Gorham

Website/social media: personal Facebook only



Lee Pratt

Age: 37

Residence: 16 Elliott Road

Family: Married, two school-aged children

Occupation: CFO Odat Machine Inc., Gorham

Education: Bachelor’s degree in business, Husson University



Political/civic experience: Current Planning Board member serving on Ordinance Committee; coached Gorham Recreation sports

Website/social media: Linkedin

