Tighened sprinkler ordinance vote delayed

Peter Mason of Po-Go Realty asks the Gorham Town Council Tuesday for clarifications in proposed changes to the town’s sprinkler ordinance. The Town Council postponed action to this summer on the measure requiring all new homes to have sprinkler systems.

GORHAM – On Tuesday, the Town Council unanimously postponed action to amend the town’s sprinkler ordinance requiring a sprinkler system in all new homes.

The board will consider action in July or August following a workshop in June to discuss the matter. Gorham native Steve Willis, who heads the fire science program at Southern Maine Community College in South Portland, spoke in favor of the proposal.

Willis said survival time in today’s homes is three or four minutes from the time a fire starts and he said new homes collapse faster than older homes. “We can not save lives by responding to fires from a fire station,” Willis said.

Now, new homes not built in developments do not have to meet the town’s sprinkler ordinance. The proposed amendment drew a nearly full house of residents in the council chambers.

Several Gorham realtors spoke. Keith Nicely asked the town councilors to think of the whole picture. “This came on out of nowhere,” Nicely said.

Peter Mason asked for clarifications in the language about whether manufactured housing and mobile homes would be required to comply with an amended ordinance.

And another realtor, Demetria Chadbourne, said, “I would love to see this tabled.”

Developer Susan Duchaine said people should be encouraged to come to Gorham. “It’s one more thing that is a deterrent to Gorham,” Duchaine said about the proposed sprinkler amendment.

Gorham resident Mark Curtis urged the board to delay its decision and tweak language in the proposed amendment. “Take a step back, take some time and make a good decision,” Curtis said.

Paul Gore of Gorham was concerned about the impact on sales of his properties. Gore advocated the Town Council take more time to weigh the matter before acting.

Resident Jim Means said sprinklers are expensive to install and maintain.

Means recommended that homeowners increase their insurance coverage by $10,000, if the sprinkler measure passes, because of the added expense in building a replacement home. Means also believed that the requirement and the associated costs would devalue house lots.

“Its excessive government intrusion,” Means said.

But Town Councilor Marla Stelk disagreed. “I don’t think its government overreach,” Stelk said.

Town Council Vice Chairwoman Sherrie Benner moved to table the matter and Town Councilor Suzanne Phillips seconded the motion. The Town Council voted 7-0 for a postponement but appeared likely to pass it next time.

Means on Wednesday emailed the town asking for the name and address of each owner of a single-family home with a sprinkler system and a summary showing whether each owner has complied with annual inspections mandated under the existing ordinance.

In early February, Gorham Fire Chief Robert Lefebvre in a workshop discussed the proposed ordinance change with town councilors. State Fire Marshal Joe Thomas spoke in that workshop and also attended this week’s Town Council meeting.