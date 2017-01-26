Time of essence for gallery historic status: Gorham Historical Societs lends its moral support to project.

University of Southern Maine, given up to three years by the state to complete historically accurate restoration of its art gallery to remain listed in the National Register of Historic Places, offered a plan backed Monday by Gorham Historical Society.

University of Southern Maine President Glenn Cummings speaks at a meeting of the Gorham Historical Society Monday in the President’s House after an introduction by Suzanne Phillips, society president.

GORHAM — Facing a deadline to save the historical status of its art gallery, the University of Southern Maine has gained Gorham Historical Society as an ally for plans to fix a blotched facelift of the landmark in 2014.

The art gallery, built in 1821, is in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Register of Historic Places. A Maine Historic Preservation Commission review in 2015, following a $400,000 building renovation, found work had altered some significant historical details. The commission granted the university three years to fix the alterations that jeopardized its historical listing.

At its meeting Monday, where USM president Glenn Cummings was the guest speaker, historical society members voted to support the university’s phased plan of action, saying they didn’t want the historical status to be lost.

Cummings, appointed university president in 2015, inherited the problem from former university officials.

Art gallery alterations that need to be addressed include reinstalling vintage window sashes, replacing historically inaccurate shutter hinges and restoring columns. Some window sashes were reinstalled while several others were placed in storage.

The university team at the time of the building’s renovation, which began in 2013, added bases under columns of the building that faces College Avenue. “They (bases) have to be ripped out,” Cummings told the Gorham historians.

The shutter and column work can be fixed this year, but the window sashes won’t be installed as soon, he said.

Cummings said the windows, now in storage, are not in great shape and all need to be redone. Shawn Moody of Gorham, a University of Maine System trustee who attended Monday’s meeting, pegged the cost of repairing windows at $80,000.

“We need to find a lower cost,” Moody said.

It was unclear at Monday’s meeting when window work would be accomplished, but Moody said Wednesday the expectation is for the university to follow the state mandate.

Bruce Roullard, historical society treasurer and former town councilor, said that if the work mandated by the state’s preservation commission is not completed, the art gallery could be delisted from the federal register.

“I don’t want to see the building lose its historical status,” said Ronald Shepard, a town councilor and past historical society president.

Renovation of the art gallery triggered a public outcry. The late Adam Ogden, a Gorham resident, noticed in July 2014 that wooden clapboards, moldings and hardware had been stripped from the structure and trashed. Historic preservationists, Ogden, and other concerned citizens met with university officials, who at the time agreed to temporarily halt work and scrapped plans for vinyl siding.

Wooden clapboards were installed. “I was greatly disturbed about vinyl siding,” Cummings said this week.

Later, Ogden requested the preservation commission review the art gallery renovation.

Kirk Mohney, now director of Maine Historic Preservation Commission, and his assistant, Christi Mitchell, met with Cummings in the fall of 2015 to tour the exterior of the art gallery. The commission later outlined historic features that had been altered.

It granted the university 36 months to remedy alterations that jeopardize its historical listing. The deadline to comply is October, 2018, Mohney said Tuesday.

“I hope work goes forward in this construction season,” Mohney said.

The preservation commission had received a letter from the university’s architect, Mohney said, but, Freeman Abbott, Gorham’s code enforcement officer, said Tuesday he hadn’t heard recently from the university.

“We’d want to know what they’re doing to the columns,” Abbott said.

Asked whether the university could be granted additional time to complete art gallery restoration work, Mohney indicated that’s something that hasn’t been considered.

Cummings has vowed to make the art gallery historically accurate. Moody said Cummings has changed the culture at the university. “I applaud Glenn’s work,” Moody said. “He’s got a great team he’s assembled.”

The art gallery building was built as a religious meetinghouse and it later became a municipal house for meetings. Gorham State Teachers College, a USM forerunner, acquired the building in 1961 for $1 from the heirs of Toppan Robie, a prominent citizen in the 1800s.