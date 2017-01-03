Tip a glass of the grape to Johannes

Since getting involved in the book business a few years ago, I’ve given a lot of thought to the clever German bookmaker and inventor Johannes Gutenberg, who helped make our modern book business possible. Can you imagine what it would be like if every single copy of your favorite books were still being printed by hand, by monks using fancy quill pens to form each letter of every word carefully on thick sheets of parchment?

The making of books was so slow back before Gutenberg’s day in the 1400s that the average book could cost you three months wages. Can you imagine what a dent it would put in a bookstore’s bottom line today if it took three months of wages to buy a book?

On the other hand, from the author’s perspective, there were so few books being hand-printed and sold back then that you could probably get atop the bestseller list with total sales of maybe two or three books.

Those who claimed to know such things say Gutenberg developed the first method of using movable type and the printing press, which, they say, he fashioned from a wine press. Considering how many writers over the years have shown a fondness for the grape, it is fitting that the first European printing press would have that grape-printing-press connection.

But historians have since learned that movable type printing and other popular things like fireworks were known to the Chinese several centuries before Johnny Gutenberg came along.

Movable type was invented in China around the 11th century. That original type was made of earthenware, which is great material for coffee mugs but it proved to be less than ideal for the high pressure of a printing press. Like many humans in the publishing business, earthenware just couldn’t take the pressure.

So, if Johnny didn’t invent movable type or the printing press, what DID Johnny do?

Well, he made a lot of important improvements to the materials used in printing, like metals and inks.

Gutenberg developed metal alloys used for making printing type and he found a way to make molds for casting blocks of type precisely and accurately. He also came up with an oil-based printing ink that was better than any before it.

Once he’d done all these things he retrofitted the old wine press and began printing books faster and cheaper than anyone before him. And for that people like me are very grateful.

Like others in the book business who followed him Gutenberg never managed to make a lot of money. I like to think that I am following in that noble tradition, although I’m not doing that badly, thank you very much.

So now I’d like to raise an earthenware mug of grape juice to the great inventor – Johannes Gutenberg – and his wine- and ink-stained printing press.

Oh, and one more thing – want to buy one of my books?

John McDonald writes books about Maine, and his latest is “Moose Memoirs and Lobster Tales.” Contact him at maineauthorjohn.mcdonald@yahoo.com or 899-1868.