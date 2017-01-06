Town hopes talk paves way for Gore Road pact

GRAY—Property owners along a troublesome section of Gore Road will meet with town officials next week to discuss having the town accept that part of the road as a town way.

Residents have complained for decades that a private section of Gore Road is unsafe, and that the town should have stepped in a long time ago to fix it. With its invitation to the residents to meet on Jan. 11, the town hopes to settle the issue.

According to a letter to affected property owners last month from Town Manager Deborah Cabana, the town has been providing winter plowing since the late 1970s. “If this change occurred the town would be responsible for complete year-round maintenance … The town would very much like to correct this long overdue matter by working collaboratively with you to address any portions of this issue you may have questions or concerns about.”

At the Town Council meeting Tuesday, councilors expressed hope that an agreement with those residents, some of whom are currently involved in an effort to secede from Gray, could be reached next week. Failing that outcome, they set a public hearing for Feb. 7 to obtain public comment on the town’s acquisition of the private section of Gore Road by eminent domain.

David Getchell, a resident of Gray for more than 40 years, has been dealing with road maintenance issues in the area of the northwest side of Little Sebago Lake for many years – first as a homeowners association board member and now as a vice-chairman of the Gray Secession Committee.

The committee was formed last February in an effort to secede their region, which includes Gore Road, from Gray and to join the town of Raymond.

Getchell said that if the secession area were to be annexed by Raymond, Raymond would be responsible for road maintenance. “It’s our understanding through state law that any road that is currently a town road in Gray then becomes part of the annexation to Raymond. Raymond would be accepting those same sections of road as town road and town responsibility,” he said.

“One of the benefits to our method is that there’s also twice the length of a section of Raymond Road that is non-town owned in this very bad section. We can make it inclusive once we annex with Raymond versus kind of this one part deal with Gray,” he added.

According to the Gray Secession Committee Facebook page, “Fixing the Gore Road affects about half of the secession area. The town should have stepped in a long time ago when citizens went before the council on numerous occasions about the condition of the road. It is unsafe. But in the larger scope of things, this is small peanuts compared to the elephant in the room. We are physically, socially, and emotionally connected to Raymond and not Gray. It is time to make it legal.”

Getchell said that the secession group should have formal completion of their petition by the time of the meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, having gathered the signatures of more than 50 percent of the registered voters in the secession territory.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the Gray town council chambers. Cabana said that it is open to the public, but it doesn’t mean necessarily that members of the public can participate. “The meeting is basically intended for the public works director, the town engineer, the town attorney and the town council to speak with the property owners of the Gore Road section.”

Patti Mikkelson is a contributor to Lakes Region Weekly.