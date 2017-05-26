Towns ready for Memorial Day events

LAKES REGION – Communities across the Lakes Region will come together on Monday to celebrate Memorial Day and all those who have given their lives in the service of America’s armed services. Local Memorial Day Weekend events in the region include:

Casco/Naples: There will be a Memorial Day ceremony in Casco starting at 9 a.m. on Monday at the Town Hall, followed by an 11 a.m. ceremony in Naples on the green. From there, a parade will proceed to lay wreaths at various points in town.

Gray: The Memorial Day parade organized by American Legion Post 86 starts at 11 a.m. on Monday at James W. Russell School and ends at the legion, where a ceremony will begin at approximately 11:45. The ceremony will include several guest speakers, including former U.S. Navy SEAL Robert Foley.

New Gloucester: The route for New Gloucester’s annual Memorial Day parade has changed due to road construction. The parade route will begin at the Amvets Post #6 Hall, 1095 Lewiston Road. The procession will stop at the New Gloucester Veterans Monument Park for memorial services with a wreath-laying and brief remarks by several dignitaries. Afterward, the parade resumes by proceeding left onto Peacock Hill Road, left onto Gilmore Road to proceed past the post office, then left onto Route 100 to go back to the Amvets Hall.

Parade participants are to arrive at the start location by 8:30 a.m., Monday, May 29, for a step-off time of 9 a.m. In case of inclement weather, the memorial service will occur inside the Amvets Hall.

Standish: The American Legion Standish Memorial Post 128 will host a service at the Standish Town Hall starting at 10 a.m. on Monday morning. The event will be led by Master of Ceremonies Bud Sawyer and include a greeting from Post 128 Commander Donald Roy. Several local leaders – including Sen. Bill Diamond, Rep. Lester Ordway, Rep. Jonathan Kinney, Town Council Chairman Steve Nesbitt, and Dan Kasprzyk from the Knights of Columbus – are scheduled to provide comments, according to an agenda provided by the Legion.

Windham: Memorial Day Weekend events hosted by American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 start on Friday morning at 10 a.m. with a naturalization ceremony sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary to welcome new American citizens. On Saturday, there will be a legion food drive in the Wal-Mart parking lot from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. where food and monetary donations will be accepted.

On Monday, assembly for the Memorial Day Parade begins at 8:30 a.m. and the parade starts at 9 a.m. from Town Hall. The parade will proceed to Windham High School, where at 10 a.m. there will be a ceremony. From noon to 1 p.m. there will be an open house and picnic at the Windham Veterans Center, followed by a Vietnam War 50th anniversary wreath laying and paver dedication ceremony.

American flags have been put up on Route 302 in Windham and other places in town as part of the Memorial Day activities organized by American Legion Field-Allen Post 148.

