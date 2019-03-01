Towns seeking candidates for local offices

Nomination papers for upcoming local elections are available around the Lakes Region. Interested candidates must collect at least 25 but not more than 100 signatures of registered voters in their town to get on the ballot.

Bridgton

Nomination papers are available at the Town Clerk’s Office and are due April 12.

One three-year selectman’s term is available, along with a three-year term as Water District trustee.

The Planning Board has two open three-year seats and one open alternate three-year seat.

There are also openings for a two-year term and two three-year terms as SAD 61 director.

The election will be June 11.

Casco

Nomination papers will be available at the town office on March 4. There are two open three-year terms on the Selectboard, one open three-year term on the SAD 61 school board, one open three-year term on the Open Space Commission and one open three-year term on the Transfer Station Council.

Nomination papers are due April 12 for the June 11 election.

Gray

Nomination papers are available at the Gray Town Office for a three-year term on the Town Council, three three-year terms on the SAD 15 Board of Directors and a five-year term on the Gray Water District Board of Trustees.

All nomination paperwork must be received by the Town Clerk no later than noon April 12. The election will be June 11.

Naples

Nomination papers are available in the town office and are due March 22.

The town is seeking one Selectboard member, two Planning Board members, one Budget Committee member, one SAD 61 board member and one Transfer Station Council member. Each term is three years.

The election will take place May 21.

New Gloucester

Nomination papers for two three-year seats on the Board of Selectmen and three three-year terms on the SAD 15 Board of Directors are available at the town office.

Signed papers must be returned by 2 p.m. on Friday, April 12, for certification for the June 11 election.

There is also one three-year trustee seat available on the board of the New Gloucester Water District. Interested parties should contact the town staff to learn the proper protocol to follow.

Raymond

Nomination papers are available at the Raymond Town Office for town selectman, the Budget/Finance Committee and the RSU 14 Board of Directors.

Two three-year terms are available on the Selectboard and one three-year seat is available on the RSU 14 board.

Two or three three-year terms will be open on the Budget/Finance Committee. The town voted to change the membership of the Budget/Finance Committee from nine members to seven, with the provision that if any current member wants to remain on the committee they may. If all three current members up for re-election choose to run, there will be three open seats, but if one or more choose not to run there will be two open seats.

The deadline to submit nomination papers is 4 p.m. April 11 to be placed on the June 11 ballot.

Sebago

Nomination papers are available at the Clerk’s Office for open seats on a variety of boards.

There are two three-year positions open for selectmen as well as one three-year term on the Sebago School Board.

The Budget Committee is seeking to fill two three-year positions and one two-year position. There is one five-year term open for a Sebago Cemetery Trustee, one seven-year term as a Dr. Joseph Potter Fitch Trustee and one two-year term as a Fitch Trustee.

The deadline for filing is Friday, March 29, at 5 p.m. The election will be held May 28.

Standish

Nomination papers will be available at the Town Clerk’s Office beginning March 4 with a deadline of April 16 at 4:30 p.m. Three seats are available on the Town Council: a two-year Area 3 seat, a three-year At-large seat and a two-year Area 1 seat.

There are also four seats available on the Planning Board: a three-year Area 4 seat, a three-year At-large seat, a two-year Area 2 seat and a one-year At-large seat.

Five positions are open on the Budget Committee: three three-year At-large seats, one two-year At-large seat and one one-year At-large seat.

The election will be June 11.