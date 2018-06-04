Track: Class A States cap the season

BATH—Class A Track States unfolded at Morse’s McMann Field on Saturday, June 2, with Falmouth and Thornton Academy sharing first place on the boys’ side of things and Cheverus claiming the crown in the girls’ competition.

As expected, a number of local standouts turned in winning performances. Windhamite Alex Wilkins, for example, won both the Long Jump and the Triple Jump, while Westbrooker Nyagoa Bayak dominated in the High Jump, setting a new Class A State Record in the process. Bayak’s 5-11.00 leap replaced the 5-09.00 mark set by Jesse Labreck of Messalonskee in 2008.

Bayak actually won with a mere 5-10.00. Asked if that height feels easy at this point, she said: “It feels a lot easier now; it’s frustrating when I have meets and I don’t clear it, because I want that to be consistent, overall. If you make something consistent, then the next height is easier.”

“Six feet would’ve been – we’ve been moving up to six feet,” Bayak said. “It’s annoying. Every meet, we try it, and I’m over, and then [the bar] falls.”

Bayak, far and away the favorite to win, shows up to meets feeling tranquil, generally. “Usually calm,” she said, asked about her mindset. “When I start to feel anxious, that’s when I do bad. So I try to stay calm, and do what I can.”

Bayak is a junior this year – an upperclassman, and thus a leader. “Good,” she said, asked how she felt about her teammates’ performances. “We only had a couple girls come, so, just cheering them on. We had five, six girls PR, so it’s really awesome.”

Also in attendance for the Westbrook girls were Zoe Popovic, Emma Lombardo, Sandy Cao, Eliza Bureau, Quincey Lyden and Hope Higgins.

Bayak’s next stop – and the next stop for most of this past weekend’s top athletes – is New Englands, to be held at UNH in Durham, New Hampshire on Saturday, June 9.

“I’m excited,” Bayak said of the upcoming meet. “Six feet, hopefully.”

Complete Boys Team Results

1. Falmouth, 67; 1. TA, 67; 3. Cheverus, 64; 4. Scarborough, 60; 5. Edward Little, 56.5; 6. Bonny Eagle, 47; 7. Lewiston, 40; 8. Windham, 34; 9. Mt. Ararat, 30; 10. Biddeford, 24; 11. Oxford Hills, 23; 12. Brunswick, 20; 13. Skowhegan, 15.5; 14. Hampden Academy, 14; 14. Deering, 14; 16. South Portland, 12; 17. Westbrook, 10; 18. Noble, 9; 19. Bangor, 8; 19. Massabesic, 8; 19. Kennebunk, 8; 22. Gorham, 6; 23. Sanford, 5; 24. Messalonskee, 1

Complete Girls Team Results

1. Cheverus, 84; 2. TA, 64; 3. Gorham, 49; 4. Scarborough, 45; 5. Falmouth, 38; 6. Noble, 34; 6. Bonny Eagle, 34; 8. Hampden, 32; 9. EL, 31; 10. Oxford Hills, 29; 11. Marshwood, 28; 12. South Portland, 23; 13. Messalonskee, 19; 14. Westbrook, 18; 15. Lewiston, 17; 16. Bangor, 16.5; 17. Skowhegan, 16; 18. Kennebunk, 13; 19. Portland, 12; 19. Mt. A, 12; 21. Deering, 11; 22. Sanford, 8.5; 23. Brunswick, 6.5; 24. Windham, 3; 25. Massabesic, 2; 26. Biddeford, .5

Selected Boys Individual Results

100 – 1. Sean Tompkins, Cheverus, 11.06; 5. Mitch Budroe, Windham, 11.29; 6. Alex Sprague, Bonny Eagle, 11.36

200 – 1. Sean Tompkins, Cheverus, 22.64; 10. Luke Gowen, Gorham, 23.46

400 – 1. Owen Burke, Cheverus, 51.25; 5. Derek Cole, Bonny Eagle, 53.40

800 – 1. Wyatt Lord, Hampden, 2:02.02; 5. Mason Rosborough, Windham, 2:04.58

1600 – 1. Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mt. A, 4:26.66; 4. Aiden Willey, Bonny Eagle, 4:28.13; 9. Mason Rosborough, Windham, 4:46.64; 10. Anthony Sawyer, Windham, 4:47.46

3200 – 1. Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mt. A, 9:56.43; 5. Aiden Willey, Bonny Eagle, 10:10.01; 6. Anthony Chase, Gorham, 10:11.80

110 Hurdles – 1. Travis Snyder, TA, 14.96; 2. Dominic Creenan, Westbrook, 15.18

300 Hurdles – 1. Travis Snyder, TA, 41.53; 5. Stuart Salom, Windham, 42.39; 6. Dominic Creenan, Westbrook, 42.73

4×100 – 1. Falmouth (Ethan Ali, Alvaro Fuentes, Adrian Friedman, Kyle Bouchard), 44.16; 2. Bonny Eagle (Derek Cole, Max Harris, Andrew Pendleton, Alex Sprague), 44.20; 6. Windham (Ethan Wert, Connor Abbotoni, Callean Frechette, Mitch Budroe), 44.92

4×400 – 1. Bonny Eagle (Derek Cole, Andrew Pendleton, Alex Sprague, Zack Allocca), 3:30.60; 7. Windham (Mitch Budroe, Anthony Sawyer, Connor Abbotoni, Mason Rosborough), 3:40.98; 10. Gorham (Tyler Rollins, Simon Roussel, Luke Gowen, Wil Rossignol), 3:43.58

Racewalk – 1. Matt Syphers, EL, 7:44.41; 5. Nick Pruner, Bonny Eagle, 11:23.12

High Jump – 1. Sam Cenescar, Brunswick, 6-05.25; 8. Ryan Gendron, Gorham, 5-07.00

Long Jump – 1. Alex Wilkins, Windham, 21-09.50; 3. Zack Allocca, Bonny Eagle, 21-01.00; 10. Dominic Creenan, Westbrook, 20-01.50

Triple Jump – 1. Alex Wilkins, Windham, 44-01.25; 2. Zack Allocca, Bonny Eagle, 43-07.25

Discus – 1. Jason Montano, TA, 145-07; 6. Ethan Wert, Windham, 120-06

Pole Vault – 1. Travis Snyder, 14-09.00; 4. Jason Catoggio, Gorham, J12-06.00

Selected Girls Individual Results

200 – 1. Emma Gallant, Cheverus, 25.57; 8. Olivia Michaud, Gorham, 26.77

400 – 1. Victoria Bossong, Cheverus, 56.95; 5. Hannah Langstaff, Windham, 1:02.63

800 – 1. Malaikas Pasch, Falmouth, 2:21.95; 4. Kayla Raymond, Bonny Eagle, 2:27.10; 5. Iris Kitchen, Gorham, 2:27.25; 9. Meadow Fortier, Gorhan, 2:29.56

1600 – 1. Malaika Pasch, Falmouth, 5:14.18; 2. Anna Slager, Gorham, 5:17.22; 3. Bonny Eagle, Christine Toy, Bonny Eagle, 5:21.35; 4. Kate Tugman, Gorham, 5:26.61; 7. Amelia Alexander, Bonny Eagle, 5:37.76

3200 – 1. Ami Beaumier, Bonny Eagle, 11:23.17; 5. Christine Toy, Bonny Eagle, 11:54.41; 7. Anna Slager, Gorham, 12:01.92; 8. Kate Tugman, Gorham, 12:13.28; 9. Gorham, 12:21.05

4×100 – 1. TA (Mia Taranko, Katie-Marie Roy, Sabria Merrifield, Kieya Dion), 50.15; 8. Gorham (Anna Nault, Alexis Fotter, Avery Germond, Olivia Michaud), 53.45; 10. Bonny Eagle (Kanani Lopes, Sarah Dube, Emma Noonan, Lucy Weyand), 53.89

4×400 – 1. Cheverus (Helena Bolduc, Emma White, Victoria Bossong, Emma Gallant), 4:05.00; 10. Windham (Telia Flores-Brown, Molly Skvorak, Abigail Clinch, Hannah Langstaff, 4:26.04)

4×800 – 1. Bonny Eagle (Ami Beaumier, Amma Abbott, Christine Toy, Kayla Raymond), 9:35.16; 2. Gorham (Kate Tugman, Anna Slager, Meadow Fortier, Iris Kitchen), 9:44.24

Racewalk – 1. Moxie Flanagan, Hampden, 8:11.23; 2. Stef Meacham, Gorham, 8:12.96; 3. Hayley Bickford, Gorham, 8:34.24

High Jump – 1. Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook, 5-11.00; 8. Haley Theberge, Windham, 4-10.00; 10. Sierra Guite, Windham, J4-10.00

Long Jump – 1. Emma White, Cheverus, 17-05.00; 6. Evelyn Kitchen, Gorham, 16-06.75

Triple Jump – 1. Emma White, Cheverus, 37-04.00; 2. Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook, J37-04.00; 3. Evelyn Kitchen, Gorham, 36-06.25; 8. Katelyn Smith, Windham, 34-04.50

Javelin – 1. Jadah Adams, Oxford Hills, 135-07; 5. Evelyn Kitchen, Gorham, 106-03

Pole Vault – 1. Lauren Berube, EL, 10-06.00; 9. Lauren Barden, Gorham, 8-06.00

Eagle Telia Flores-Brown, just a freshman, competes in the Long Jump.

Emma Noonan leaps for the Scots in the Long Jump.

Windham’s Callean Frechette competes in the Triple Jump.

Windham’s Sam Cole leaps in the TJ.

Gorhamite Simon Roussel descends toward the TJ pit.

Windham’s Alex Wilkins splashes down in the Triple Jump; Wilkins would eventually win the event.

Anna Slager runs the 1600 for Gorham.

Bonny Eagler Amelia Alexander runs the 1600.

Westbrook superstar Nyagoa Bayak clears 5-11.00, setting a new PR for herself and a new Class A record for the State.

Hayley Bickford competes in the Racewalk for Gorham.

Westbrooker Dominic Creenan clears a hurdle in the 110 prelims.

Gorham’s Jason Catoggio clears the Pole Vault bar.

Bonny Eagler Zack Allocca competes in the Long Jump.

Tyler Rollins runs a 100 prelim for the Rams.

Scot Max Harris runs the 100 prelims.

Ethan Wert runs the 100 prelims for Windham.

Windhamite Stuart Salom runs the 100 prelims.

Stef Meacham competes in the Racewalk for Gorham.

Kate Tugman competes in the 1600 for Gorham.