Track: Eagles, Patriots and Lakers travel to New Englands

NORWELL, Mass. – The outdoor track season doesn’t come to a complete close with the State Championship meet each June. Rather, a select group of top performers from around Maine ventures to the next level – New Englands – where they vie with standouts from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and beyond for bigger and badder titles and bragging rights.

Local schools, from Windham to Gray-New Gloucester to Lake Region, have repped consistently and proudly at New Englands in recent years, and each continued that tradition in 2017.

Alex Wilkins made the trek to Norwell High School for Windham. “Alex performed ok, but certainly not up to his potential,” said Eagles boys coach Paula Pock. “He finished 17th in the Long Jump with a jump of 20-06, and then he finished 21st in the Triple Jump with 41-04. It was a great opportunity see some amazing jumpers and it really motivated Alex to continue his hard work with a goal of placing at New Englands next year.”

Smith Charles of Milton, Mass. won the Long Jump at 23-04.50, and Triston Delicema of Nashua North, N.H. won the Triple Jump at 48-01.50.

At Class A States on June 10, Wilkins took third in the Long Jump and won the Triple Jump outright. His leaps at that meet were better: 21-01.25 in the Long, and 43-09.25 in the Triple.

On the girls’ side of things, Eagles Morgan Proulx, Amanda Turner, Hannah Langstaff and Abigail Clinch – the school’s 4×400 outfit – finished 19th (of 23), in a time of 4:15.72. Ridgefield, Conn. won the race in 3:53.72.

The Windham quad took fourth at States, in a time of 4:15.66.

Gray-New Gloucesterites Madie Post, Jaley Martin, Eliza Larrivee and Lindsey Pierce also traveled to New Englands. Post competed in three events: the 100 (ninth place, 12.53), the 200 (17th, 25.87) and – together with her three teammates – the 4×100 (22nd, 51.89).

“Madie had a great day,” said G-NG head coach Mike Griffin. “She set a school record in the 100 and just missed the finals by two thousandths of a second. And she set a school record in the 200.”

“The relay team had a solid effort, second in their heat,” Griffin said. “Unfortunately, there was an electronic timing issue; we believe they were close to a record, but they had to go with a hand time – a respectable time of 51.87.”

“It was great experience for this great group of young student-athletes,” Griffin said. “They competed with confidence and rose to the occasion. The nice thing: They are all returning for next year! Their coaches are happy!”

Brooke-Lynn Williams of Norton, Mass. won the 100 (11.94), Emma Gallant of Cheverus won the 200 (24.81) and Bloomfield, Conn. won the 4×100 (47.86).

Post took second in the 100 (12.74) at Class B States on June 10 and first in the 200 (26.03). The Patriots 4×100 foursome also placed first at that meet (51.33).

Finally, repping for Lake Region were Catherine Christiansen in the 400, Sam DeSouza in the Shot Put and Hannah Chadwick in the Triple Jump.

“Catherine ran the second-fastest 400 meters in school history – the fastest is her time from last week (at States, a 1:00.06),” said Lakers coach Mark Snow. “She was seeded 24th and finished 25th with a time of 1:01.03. Before last week, the school record was 1:01.31.” Aisha Gay of Hamden, Conn. won the event, in 55.85.

“Although shy of her school record mark from last week, Sam DeSouza had three legal throws over 32 feet,” Snow went on, “settling with 32-10.50. She was seeded 31st and finished 29th.” DeSouza threw 35-06.00 at States.

Abbie Mokwuah of Longmead, Mass. took first in the New Englands Shot, throwing 46-11.00.

“Hannah had three legal jumps over 33 feet and narrowly missed her personal record,” Snow said. “She was seeded 25th and finished 17th with her 34-02.00 effort.” Shraeya Srinivasan of Foxborough, Mass. topped the Triple Jump podium, leaping 40-00.25; Chadwick jumped 34-04.00 at States.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com.

Alex Wilkins, seen here competing at Southwesterns at Noble on June 3, traveled to Norwell, Massachusetts, to rep for Windham in the Long Jump and Triple Jump.

Madie Post runs the 200 for G-NG at Class B States.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.