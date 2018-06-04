Track: Lakers, Patriots travel to Dover-Foxcroft for Class B States

DOVER-FOXCROFT—Foxcroft Academy played host to this year’s Class B Outdoor Track State Championship Meet on Saturday, June 2.

Complete Boys Team Scores

1. York, 86; 2. Mount Desert Island, 86; 3. Brewer, 66; 4. Hermon, 39; 4. John Bapst, 39; 6. Yarmouth, 34; 6. Greely, 34; 8. Winslow, 33; 9. Lincoln Academy, 32; 10. Belfast, 28; 11. Cony, 26; 12. Leavitt, 23; 13. Freeport, 15; 13. Cape Elizabeth, 15; 15. Mt. Blue, 12; 16. Erskine Academy, 11; 17. Gardiner, 10; 18. Nokomis, 9; 19. Old Town, 8; 19. Maine Central Institute, 8; 19. Gray-New Gloucester, 8; 22. Camden Hills, 7; 23. Morse, 4; 23. Oceanside, 4; 25. Foxcroft, 3; 25. Presque Isle, 3; 27. Fryeburg Academy, 2; 28. Ellsworth, 1

Complete Girls Team Scores

1. Greely, 67; 2. York, 57; 3. Belfast, 55; 4. Cony, 45.2; 5. Old Town, 45; 6. Brewer, 44.7; 7. Cape, 41; 8. Freeport, 39; 9. MDI, 37; 10. Lake Region, 27.2; 11. Waterville, 26; 12. Winslow, 23; 13. Leavitt, 20; 14. MCI, 16; 14. Mt. Blue, 16; 14. Lincoln, 16; 17. Presque Isle, 14; 18. Lawrence, 11; 19. Erskine, 10.5; 20. John Bapst, 10; 21. G-NG, 8; 22. Fryeburg, 5; 23. Ellsworth, 4.2; 24. Yarmouth, 4; 25. Poland, 2.2; 26. Camden Hills, 2

Selected Boys Individual Results

100 – 1. Ben Cotton, John Bapst, 11.28; 2. Andrew Peterson, G-NG, 11.40

4×100 – 1. MDI (Elijah Joyce, Owen Mild, Griffin Maristany, Colby Lee), 44.90; 10. G-NG (Nathaniel Gendreau, Jacob MacCallum, Seth Levier, Andrew Peterson), 46.76

Selected Girls Individual Results

100 – 1. Nicole Daigle, Leavitt, 12.56; 4. Madison Post, G-NG, 12.80

4×100 – 1. MDI (Alahna Mild, Marilyn Sawyer, Adriana Novella, Ashley Anderson), 51.43; 7. G-NG (Jaley Martin, Lindsay Pierce, Eliza Larrivee, Madison Post), 52.93

High Jump – 1. Elizabeth Brown, Greely, 5-00.00; 5. Hannah Chadwick, Lake Region, 4-08.00

Long Jump – 1. Payton Goodwin, Lawrence, 16-05.50; 3. Hannah Chadwick, Lake Region, J16-01.50

Triple Jump – 1. Oliviah Damboise, Old Town, 34-11.00; 2. Hannah Chadwick, Lake Region, 34-08.11

Discus – 1. Sarah Cox, Waterville, 118-09; 5. Madison Post, G-NG, 102-07; 8. Zoe Barnes, G-NG, 98-10

Shot Put – 1. Sarah Cox, Waterville, 41-05.75; 4. Sam DeSouza, Lake Region, 34-04.75; 8. Zoe Barnes, G-NG, 32-08.50

Also in attendance for G-NG were Ray Woodworth, Noah Bruns, Ethan Ray, Abbey Chandler, Abigail Dulac, Liza Sturgis, Nicole Cobb, Madison Garcia, Emily Hargreaves, Jasmine French and Megan Reynolds; also in attendance for Lake Region were Tim Moore, Cameron Meserve, Matt Mayo, Nate Casali, Devyn Hatch, Theo Snow, Thomas Noble, Danica Chadwick, Sophia Leighton, Ciara Harriman, Grace Plummer, Isabella Wears and Emily Colson.

G-NG’s Madison Post runs the 100.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Danica Chadwick competes in the 100 Hurdles.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Jacob MacCallum clears a hurdle for the Patriots.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

G-NG’s Andrew Peterson runs the 200.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Erica Schlichting vies in the 800.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Laker Sophia Leighton competes in the 1600.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Ciarra Hariman attempts the High Jump.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Hannah Chadwick battles the bar in the High Jump.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.