Track: Lakers, Patriots travel to States

YARMOUTH – Midsize schools from around Maine gathered at Yarmouth on Saturday, June 3, for this year’s Class B State Championship meet. Winslow took the boys’ team crown and Greely the girls’.

Local teams Lake Region and Gray-New Gloucester finished near the back of the pack on the boys’ side of things, the Patriots claiming 24th with four points and the Lakers 25th with three points. Over on the girls’ scoreboard, both squads fared better: G-NG finished fifth with 35 points and Lake Region 15th with 21 points.

Boys Selected Individual Results

100 – 1. Ben Smith, Winslow, 11.31; 6. Andrew Peterson, G-NG, 11.62

Long Jump – 1. Jack Hanson, Belfast, 21-01.50; 5. Dakota Stover, Lake Region, 20-05.50

Shot Put – 1. Croix Albee, Mount Desert Island, 47-10.75; 6. Joseph Gurney, G-NG, 43-05.00

Girls Selected Individual Results

100 – 1. Nicole Daigle, Leavitt, 12.61; 2. Madison Post, G-NG, 12.74

200 – 1. Madison Post, G-NG, 26.03

400 – 1. Tahlia Mullen, Lincoln, 58.93; 3. Catherine Christiansen, Lake Region, 1:00.06

4×100 – 1. G-NG (Jaley Martin, Lindsay Pierce, Eliza Larrivee, Madison Post), 51.33

Long Jump – 1. Kylie Nelson, Belfast, 17-07.00; 10. Jasmine French, G-NG, 15-04.00

Triple Jump – 1. Oliviah Damboise, Old Town, 35-11.50; 2. Hannah Chadwick, Lake Region, 34-04.00

Discus – 1. Emily Mikoud, Foxcroft, 119-01; 5. Sam DeSouza, Lake Region, 97-01; 7. Emma MacCallum, G-NG, 94-07; 9. Madison Post, G-NG, 90-06

Shot Put – 1. Sarah Cox, Waterville, 38-07.25; 3. Emma MacCallum, 36-00.00; 4. Sam DeSouza, Lake Region, 35-06.00

Lake Region co-coach Mark Snow happily noted that DeSouza’s performance in the Shot Put set a new school record, as did Christiansen’s in the 400 – and not just by a mere few hundredths of a second, by a full second and a quarter.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter @CurrentSportsME.

Hannah Chadwick competes in the Triple Jump for the Lakers.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Thomas Noble hurls the shot for Lake Region.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Sam DeSouza set a new Lake Region school record in the Shot Put.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Emma MacCallum unfurls into a throw in the Shot Put.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Dakota Stover competes in the Long Jump for Lake Region.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Darcy Maclean competes in the 1600 Racewalk for G-NG on Saturday.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Erica Schlichting runs the 800 for G-NG.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Patriot Sam Aube runs the 400.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Catherine Christiansen set a new Lake Region school record in the 400.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Andrew Peterson runs the 200 for G-NG.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Theo Snow clears a hurdle for Lake Region.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Madison Post turned in a fantastic States for G-NG.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Meghan Boos competes in the Triple Jump for Lake Region.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.