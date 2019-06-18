Track: Local standouts tackle New Englands, Nationals

SACO, MAINE and GREENSBORO, N.C.—Thornton Academy hosted this year’s New England Outdoor Track and Field Championship on Saturday, June 8, and a number a of local athletes plied their skills at the event. A week later, an elite cadre of local runners ventured even further abroad – all the way to New Balance Nationals at North Carolina A&T University.

Selected New Englands Boys Individual Results

100 Prelims – 1. Nathaniel Barjolo (Central, Bridgeport, Connecticut), 11.06; 17. Aidan Walcott (Bonny Eagle, Standish, Maine), 11.59; 19. Dante Lingley (Westbrook, Maine), 11.60

800 – 1. Conor Murphy (Classical), 1:52.23; 3. Mahamed Sharif (Westbrook, Maine), 1:54.25; 20. Anthony Sawyer (Windham, Maine), 2:01.32

1600 – 1. Joseph dos Reis (La Salle, Providence, Rhode Island), 4:14.34; 20. Aiden Willey (Bonny Eagle, Standish, Maine), 4:29.27

4×400 – 1. Bloomfield, Connecticut (Shakur Hill, Malcolm Beckford, Jaylon Nealy, Ray Herbert), 3:20.57; 20. Windham, Maine (Connor Abbotoni, Anthony Sawyer, Mason Rosborough, Ethan Wert)

High Jump – 1. David Ajama (Lowell, Massachusetts), 6-07.00; 11. Ryan Gendron (Gorham, Maine), J6-00.00

Selected New Englands Girls Individual Results

200 – 1. Terry Miller (Bloomfield, Connecticut), 24.57; 18. Sydney Connolly (Gorham, Maine), 26.80

400 – 1. Alanna Smith (Danbury, Connecticut), 55.49; 22. Leah Plummer (Lake Region, Naples, Maine), 1:01.98

1600 – 1. Mya Dube (Kearsarge Regional, North Sutton, New Hampshire), 4:55.03; 16. Christine Toy (Bonny Eagle, Standish, Maine), 5:10.28

3200 – 1. Kate Wiser (Pomperaug, Southbury, Connecticut), 10:22.24; 22. Kate Tugman (Gorham, Maine), 11:32.46

4×100 – 1. Windsor, Connecticut (Leah Gray, Khaia Moye, Jade Robinson, Cori Richardson), 48.03; 13. Gorham, Maine (Maddie Michaud, Nevaeh Moore, Emma Green, Sydney Connolly), 50.61

4×800 – 1. Immaculate, Danbury, Connecticut (Ailene Doherty, Kayla Ondy, Molly Coyle, Taylor Mascetta), 9:16.68; 12. Bonny Eagle, Standish, Maine (Delaney Hesler, Kayla Raymond, Ami Beaumier, Hannah Stevens), 9:53.35

Long Jump – 1. Brooklyn Manna (Woburn, Massachusetts), 18-03.50; 16. Alyvia Caruso (Gorham, Maine), 16-06.00

Triple Jump – 1. Brooklyn Manna (Woburn, Massachusetts), 39-04.00; 16. Katelyn Smith (Windham, Maine), 35-04.00; 24. Evelyn Kitchen (Gorham, Maine), 34-07.25

Javelin – 1. Kate Joyce (Weston, Connecticut), 140-00.00; 28. Meghan Harmon (Windham, Maine), 94-07.00

Selected Nationals Boys Individual Results

Championship 800 – 1. Tyler Shue (Ephrata, Pennsylvania), 1:50.39; 13. Mahamed Sharif (Westbrook, Maine), 1:53.59

Middle School Long Jump – 1. Christopher Peal (Charlotte Heat Track Club, Charlotte, North Carolina), 20-04.50; 14. Connor Langstaff (Windham, Maine), 17-07.00

Selected Nationals Girls Individual Results

Championship 5000 – 1. Sydney Masciarelli (Marianapolis, Thompson, Connecticut), 16:16.20; 37. Kate Tugman (Gorham, Maine), 18:58.59

Emerging Elite 4×800 – 1. Boston Wolfpack, 9:23.85; 24. Bonny Eagle (Standish, Maine), 9:45.13

