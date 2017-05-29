Track: WMCs a prelude to States

NAPLES – Lake Region played host to the 2017 Western Maine Conference Championship on Saturday, May 27, and area athletes repped for their schools proudly.

Complete Division I Boys Team Results

1. York, 165; 2. Falmouth, 154; 3. Greely, 76; 4. Kennebunk, 68; 5. Cape Elizabeth, 61; 6. Freeport, 38; 7. Lake Region, 12; 8. Fryeburg, 10; 9. Poland 5

Complete Division I Girls Team Results

1. Greely, 120; 2. York, 111.5; 3. Falmouth, 109; 4. Cape, 58; 5. Kennebunk, 52; 6. Fryeburg, 45; 7; Lake Region, 39; 8. Poland, 32.5; 9. Freeport 22

Complete Division II Boys Team Results

1. Wells, 195; 2. Traip, 113; 3. Sacopee Valley, 76; 4. Gray-New Gloucester, 66; 5. Yarmouth, 61; 6. North Yarmouth Academy, 45; 7. Old Orchard Beach, 18; 8. St. Dominic, 7; 9. Waynflete, 1

Complete Division II Girls Team Results

1. Wells, 153; 2. G-NG, 135; 3. Sacopee Valley, 58; 4. Traip, 43; 5. OOB, 35; 6. Yarmouth, 34; 7. St. Dom, 30; 8. NYA, 26; 9. Waynflete, 20; 10. Maine Coast Waldorf, 14

Lake Region (Division I) Boys Individual Top Five Finishes

110 Hurdles – 5. Theo Snow, 18.29

Long Jump – 3. Dakota Stover, 19-06.00

Triple Jump – 4. Dakota Stover, 38-07.00

Lake Region (Division I) Girls Individual Top Five Finishes

400 – 2. Catherine Christiansen, 1:01.41

High Jump – 3. Hannah Chadwick, J4-08.00

Triple Jump – 1. Hannah Chadwick, 33-08.00

Shot Put – 1. Sam DeSouza, 35-00.75

Javelin – 3. Sam DeSouza, 95-01

G-NG (Division II) Boys Individual Top Five Finishes

100 – 4. Andrew Peterson, 11.81

110 Hurdles – 5. Jacob MacCallum, 19.71

High Jump – 4. Jaykob Sanborn, J5-06.00

Pole Vault – 4. Trent Dexter, J10-00.00

Long Jump – 1. Jaykob Sanborn, 18-07.25; 5. Nathaniel Gendreau, 16-01.00

Triple Jump – 3. Jeremiah Gendreau, 32-10.00; 5. Kaleb Frey, 31-08.75

Shot Put – 1. Joseph Gurney, 45-05.75

1600 Racewalk – 2. Devon Wilbanks, 9:53.08

G-NG (Division II) Girls Individual Top Five Finishes

100 – 1. Madison Post, 12.86; 3. Eliza Larrivee, 13.48; 4. Jaley Martin, 13.56

200 – 1. Madison Post, 26.27; 5. Eliza Larrivee, 28.53

800 – 4. Erica Schlichting, 2:29.68

Long Jump – 2. Jasmine French, 14-05.75

Shot Put – 1. Emma MacCallum, 36-03.25; 3. Megan Reynolds, 38-01.50; 5. Emily Brewer, 26-03.75

Discus – 1. Emma MacCallum, 98-08; 2. Phoebe Stritch, 88-09; 3. Madison Post, 85-07

Javelin – 3. Phoebe Stritch, 72-09; 4. Emma MacCallum, 66-02

1600 Racewalk – 1. Kylie Trawick, 10:02.64; 2. Darcy Maclean, 10:34.40

Next up, qualifying Lakers and Patriots will travel to States on June 3. That meet will take place at Yarmouth.

Madison Post, just a sophomore, is among the best sprinters in the Conference – and the State.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Laker Catherine Christiansen runs the 400 at WMCs last Saturday.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Addie Blais runs the Mile for Lake Region.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Dakota Stover placed well for the Lakers in both the Long Jump and the Triple Jump.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Patriot Jaykob Sanborn flies in the Long Jump.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Laker Sam DeSouza is a powerhouse in the throws.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.