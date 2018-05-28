Track: WMCs unfold at Lake Region

NAPLES—Lake Region played host to the rest of the Western Maine Conference on Saturday, May 26, for this spring’s WMC Championship meet. On the boys’ side of things, York won the team title by a huge margin over Sacopee Valley, while on the girls’ side, Poland triumphed over Wells – though by a significantly smaller differential.

A number of local favorites turned in, predictably, standout performances. Laker Sam DeSouza, for instance, won both the girls Discus and the girls Shot Put, and in so doing earned herself girls Performer of the Meet laurels for field events. Meanwhile, G-NG’s Andrew Peterson won the 100 and finished fourth in the 200. The G-NG girls squad continues to show great promise in the throws, an area where they’ve excelled in recent years. Many of their throwers are young, though, meaning plenty of opportunity for even bigger, better marks remains before them.

Complete Boys Team Scores

1. York, 227; 2. Sacopee Valley, 154; 3. Wells, 147; 4. Traip, 92; 5. Poland, 81; 6. Freeport, 78; 7. Greely, 74; 8. Yarmouth, 63; 9. Cape Elizabeth, 62; 10. Gray-New Gloucester, 53; 11. North Yarmouth, 48; 12. St. Dominic, 27; 13. Old Orchard Beach, 24; 14. Lake Region, 15; 15. Fryeburg, 9; 16. Waynflete, 2

Complete Girls Team Scores

1. Poland, 177; 2. Wells, 152; 3. York, 152; 4. Greely, 115; 5. Traip, 73; 6. Cape, 71; 7. NYA, 65; 7. Freeport, 65; 9. G-NG, 62; 10. Lake Region, 61; 11. Fryeburg, 37; 12. Sacopee Valley, 33; 13. St. Dom, 32; 14. OOB, 27; 15. Yarmouth, 24; 16. Waynflete, 10

Selected Boys Division 1 Individual Results

100 – 1. Andrew Peterson, G-NG, 11.37

200 – 1. Matt Concannon, Cape, 22.92; 4. Andrew Peterson, G-NG, 23.97; 9. Nate Gendreau, G-NG, 25.74; 10. Tim Moore, Lake Region, 25.88

400 – 1. Nick Mitch, Freeport, 54.25; 7. Noah Bruns, G-NG, 58.06

1600 – 1. Luke Laverdiere, Yarmouth, 4:24.00; 7. Nate Casali, Lake Region, 4:52.09; 9. Ethan Ray, G-NG, 4:54.83

3200 – 1. Luke Marsanskis, Greely, 10:18.20; 7. Nate Casali, Lake Region, 10:36.37; 9. Will Maines, G-NG, 10:42.04

110 Hurdles – 1. Jake Martin, York, 15.05; 4. Jacob MacCallum, G-NG, 18.34; 5. Josh Adell, G-NG, 22.07

300 Hurdles – 1. Zach Westman, York, 39.71; 7. Tim Moore, Lake Region, 49.62; 8. Josh Adell, G-NG, 55.77

4×100 – 1. G-NG, 46.73

4×400 – 1. Freeport, 3:37.84; 4. G-NG, 3:57.65; 5. Lake Region, 3:59.89

4×800 – 1. York, 8:32.24; 5. Lake Region, 9:08.23

High Jump – 1. Matt Conley, Cape, 5-10.00; 6. Jaykob Sanborn, G-NG, J5-04.00; 7. Hunter Russo, Lake Region, 5-02.00

Long Jump – 1. Zach Westman, York, 20-05.00; 6. Seth Levier, G-NG, 18-10.50; 8. Nate Gendreau, G-NG, 17-11.00

Triple Jump – 1. Zach Westman, York, 42-02.50; 4. Theo Snow, Lake Region, 37-08.75; 7. Nate Gendreau, G-NG, 36-09.00; 10. Kaleb Frey, G-NG, 36-01.50

Javelin – 1. Aidan Martin, York, 149-00; 3. Jacob MacCallum, G-NG, 131-04; 7. Kaleb Frey, G-NG, 109-11; 8. Mike Sutherland, G-NG, 105-02

Discus – 1. Jake Martin, York, 118-09; 2. Jacob MacCallum, G-NG, 116-06; 5. Zach Botros, Lake Region, 110-01

Shot Put – 1. Aidan Martin, York, 42-07.75; 5. Theo Snow, Lake Region, 36-06.00; 6. Ben Johnson, Lake Region, 36-01.00; 8. Thomas Noble, Lake Region, 35-02.00

Pole Vault – 1. Griffin Bean, York, 12-00.00; 5. Devyn Hatch, Lake Region, 9-00.0; 6. Tyler Amos, 8-06.00

Selected Girls Division 1 Individual Results

100 – 1. Maddie Post, G-NG, 12.91; 2. Eliza Larrivee, G-NG, 13.56

200 – 1. Darcy Cochran, Cape, 26.64; 3. Maddie Post, G-NG, 27.19

400 – 1. Erin O’Donnell, York, 1:00.27; 7. Emily Colson, Lake Region, 1:06.80; 8. Nicole Cobb, G-NG, 1:06.97

800 – 1. Morgan Smith, York, 2:26.53; 5. Erica Schlichting, G-NG, 2:34.50; 7. Liza Sturgis, G-NG, 2:43.64

1600 – 1. Lilly Horne, Freeport, 5:13.52; 7. Sophia Leighton, Lake Region, 5:48.56; 10. Abbey Chandler, G-NG, 6:13.50

3200 – 1. Carolyn Todd, Greely, 11:41.66; 8. Sophia Leighton, Lake Region, 13:21.10

100 Hurdles – 1. Darcy Cochran, Cape, 15.27; 4. Danica Chadwick, Lake Region, 17.74

300 Hurdles – 1. Darcy Cochran, Cape, 45.12; 6. Danica Chadwick, Lake Region, 53.52

Racewalk – 1. Brynn Rankin, York, 9:33.64; 7. Madison Martin, Lake Region, 11:05.41

4×100 – 1. York, 52.60; 3. G-NG, 52.61; 7. Lake Region, 1:00.09

4×400 – 1. York, 4:16.37; 5. Lake Region, 4:47.83

4×800 – 1. York, 10:11.66; 4. G-NG, 12:12.20

High Jump – 1. Elizabeth Brown, Greely, 5-00.00; 3. Hannah Chadwick, Lake Region, 4-06.00; 5. Sarah Fecteau, G-NG, 4-04.00; 8. Ciara Harriman, Lake Region, 4-02.00; 8. Maya Hutchings, G-NG, 4-02.00; 10. Lydia Pinard, G-NG, 3-11.00

Long Jump – 1. Hannah Chadwick, Lake Region, 16-04.50; 3. Jasmine French, G-NG, 15-01.75; 7. Danica Chadwick, Lake Region, 14-07.25

Triple Jump – 1. Hannah Chadwick, Lake Region, 35-04.00; 5. Danica Chadwick, Lake Region, 31-01.25; 6. Jasmine French, G-NG, 30-00.00; 7. Emily Colson, Lake Region, 29-8.50; 8. Nicole Cobb, G-NG, 28-11.75

Javelin – 1. Caitlen Hewitt, Yarmouth, 91-03; 3. Maraia Nason, Lake Region, 82-02; 5. Megan Reynolds, G-NG, 74-06; 6. Zoe Barnes, G-NG, 70-02; 8. Kerrigan Stevens, G-NG, 67-07; 9. Ashley Garcia, G-NG, 63-00

Discus – 1. Sam DeSouza, Lake Region, 103-08; 3. Maddie Post, G-NG, 94-11; 5. Zoe Barnes, G-NG, 87-00; 9. Kassidy Plummer, G-NG, 72-04

Shot Put – 1. Sam DeSouza, Lake Region, 36-11.50; 3. Zoe Barnes, G-NG, 33-02.00; 4. Megan Reynolds, G-NG, 30-00.00; 8. Maraia Nason, Lake Region, 26-02.75; 10. Madison Soule, G-NG, 25-09.50

Pole Vault – 1. Maggie McCormick, Greely, 9-00.00; 7. Ciara Harriman, Lake Region, 6-09.00; 9. Madison Soule, G-NG, J6-03.00; 10. Tiffany Ha, G-NG, 5-06.00

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter @CurrentSportsME.

