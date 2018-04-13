Two dogs shot in Buxton

BUXTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in an investigation of two dogs who were shot Thursday, April 12, in Buxton. One dog was transported to an animal clinic to be treated and another wounded dog had reportedly fled into the woods.

Police Chief Troy Cline in a press release said officers responded about 2 p.m. to 43 Fifield Drive where they met with Joanne Lamontagne, owner of the dogs. Officer Scott Camire and Cline examined an injured dog that appeared to be a Pitbull.

“The dog was still bleeding from numerous wounds and they all appeared to be from a firearm,” Cline said in the press release.

Camire transported the dog to the Emergency Animal Clinic on Warren Avenue in Portland for treatment, the press release said.

According to police, Officer Keith Waltz arrived at the scene to learn that a second Pitbull had also been shot and ran off before the owners could catch it. Waltz reported that no one in the neighborhood witnessed the shootings but someone heard what was described as gunshots.

“Witnesses reported seeing the missing canine in the area of 1166 River Road but stated that it had fled into the woods when they tried to catch it,” the press release said.

Police described the dog that escaped as white with brown spots and as having injuries to its hind quarter. Police urged the public to exercise caution because the dog is injured.

Anyone with information is urged to call Buxton Police Department at 929-5151 or 929-6612 and ask for Animal Control Officer Adele Jones or Waltz.