Two hospitalized after Gorham crash

GORHAM — Two women were hospitalized and a dog was injured Nov. 11 when two vehicles collided head-on just before noon at the intersection of County Road and South Street.

Sgt. Ted Hatch of the Gorham Police Department said in a press release that an 18-year old male driving a Saturn east on County Road was making a left turn on to South Street when he struck a Chevrolet Cruze driven by a New Hampshire woman, 25, with four passengers. The woman and a female passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The other driver was also injured, but was treated at the scene and released, Hatch reported. The man’s dog was injured and taken to the Westbrook Animal Hospital.

The crash blocked part of the intersection during an investigation and while emergency crews were at the scene.