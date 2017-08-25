Two men die in separate crashes

NAPLES — A man from Bridgton and a man from Windham died in separate motor vehicle accidents late last week.

Bridgton resident Brian Bailey, 33, died Friday, Aug. 18, after the pickup truck he was a passenger in struck a tractor trailer on Route 302 in Naples, according to police.

Police say Bailey was riding in Thomas Ford’s 2010 Toyota Tacoma when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit the tractor trailer truck head on.The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said that Ford, 30, a Casco resident and the driver of the pickup, was taken to Bridgton Hospital with “serious injuries.”

Timothy Maniatty, 49, was driving the tractor trailer truck owned by beverage distribution company National Distributors. Maniatty, of Old Orchard, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, Edward Stanhope of Windham died in a motorcycle accident about 11 p.m., a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety said in an email.

Stanhope, 45, died after losing control of his 2012 Harley Davidson on a curve and crashing into a tree.

Troopers said speed and alcohol are likely factors,” the email said.