Two-month road closure

Two-month road closing,

parking ban in Gorham

GORHAM — Dingley Springs Road Extension between Route 25 and Line Road

will be closed due to construction and replacement of a box culvert for Douglas Brook. This closure will begin on Monday, Sept. 10, and is expected to continue two months.

This will be a complete road closure and no local or emergency traffic will be able to pass through this area.

For more information, call Public Works Department at 892-9062.

Meanwhile, a parking ban will be in effect 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. through Friday, Sept. 7, on South Street from Main Street to Weeks Road.