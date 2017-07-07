U.S. remains powerhouse, Mitchell says at Saint Joseph’s

STANDISH — Maine’s former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell made a stop at Saint Joseph’s College recently, where he shared his thoughts on the state of the nation today.

“We live in a time when there is widespread fear and anxiety in our country, political dysfunction, a sense among many Americans and others around the world that that our country is entering a period of decline. I don’t share that view,” said Mitchell, a Democrat. “I think that our country – despite our serious problems and our many serious imperfections – remains the most open, the most free, the most just society in all of human history.”

Mitchell said that the U.S. remains an economic, military and cultural power, while acknowledging that many Americans are concerned for the future.

“And yet, in a time of transition, there are millions of our fellow citizens who are fearful, anxious, angry. That’s not a new phenomenon when people are threatened by change,” Mitchell continued, comparing today’s situation to the Industrial Revolution when technological innovations led to machines doing work previously done by people.

Mitchell served as Senate Majority Leader in from 1989-1995. He oversaw peace negotiations in Northern Ireland and was appointed Special Envoy for Middle East Peace by President Barack Obama in 2009, a position he later resigned.

A co-founder of the Bipartisan Policy Center, a non-profit organization in Washington, D.C., Mitchell is known for being a deal-maker but is not shy about his Democratic allegiances.

In his remarks, Mitchell also discussed the Fourth of July and how the holiday “recognizes our good fortune to be Americans.” He discussed the many Fourth of July events that he has attended as a public figure over the years.

“Increasingly as I did these events, I thought much about my good fortune to be a citizen of our country,” he said.

Mitchell’s remarks came during a June 29 event at Saint Joseph’s celebrating the “50 Mainers” recognized this year by Maine Magazine. This marks the second year that the college has hosted the event. Mitchell is a “50 Mainers” alum from a previous year, as is Saint Joseph’s President Jim Dlugos.

“We’re thrilled to be able to host this event,” Dlugos said at the college’s Stone Barn, which along with hosting events, is also home to a variety of farm animals.

“It’s a beautiful space – it really is the reflection of where we believe Saint Joseph’s College can go as an independent institution of higher education,” Dlugos said about the barn and the college as a whole. “A place of welcome, a place of hospitality, an education destination for learners of all ages.”

“As I’ve said before, anything we can do to get the word out that Saint Joe’s is not the best kept secret in Maine is good for me,” Dlugos joked afterward about efforts to raise the school’s profile, also noting seriously that events like this foster collaboration and help build relationships.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

Sen. George Mitchell opened his June 29 remarks at Saint Joseph’s College with a few jokes before moving on to more serious subjects.