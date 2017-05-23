Upcoming boys youth basketball clinics

GORHAM – This summer, Gorham High School boys basketball head coach Mark Karter and the Gorham Rec Department will conduct a pair of basketball clinics for boys entering grades three through eight. Each clinic will be four days long; the first is slated to run June 26-June 29, and the second July 17-July 20. Each day, participating boys will gather at GHS from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $65 per “camper” per week, and campers may register at the Rec Department itself or online at www.gorhamrec.com. Coach Karter can be contacted with questions at karterm@westbrookschools.org.