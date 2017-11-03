Van in police chase hits two cars, trees

STANDISH — The driver of a U-Haul truck who led police on a Halloween night chase on Ossipee Trail eventually crashed into two vehicles before ending up in the woods.

William Wyman was behind the wheel of a U-Haul van “operating erratically” on Ossipee Trail Tuesday night in Gorham, driving towards Standish, according to a press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The van almost stuck a deputy head on around 6:30 p.m., according to the release. The deputy then tried to catch the van, which kept driving erratically.

Police said the van eventually crashed into two vehicles near 580 Ossipee Trail West: a 2006 Chevy Equinox driven by Tonya Hanscomb of Gorham and a 2008 Nissan Sentra driven by Heidi Williams of Standish.

Hanscomb and a passenger in her car were uninjured, the release said, and Williams was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Wyman, 41, has been charged with eluding and reckless conduct and could face additional charges, police said.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Windham Police Department are investigating, the release said.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

Police say this U-Haul van driven by William Wyman crashed into two cars on Ossipee Trail West in Standish after driving erratically.