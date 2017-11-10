Veterans Day to be commemorated throughout Lakes Region

Communities across the Lakes Region will be celebrating Veterans Day in a variety of ways. Below is a list of some of the events that will be held to honor those who have served:

Bridgton

Volunteers at the Bridgton Community Center volunteers are hosting a Veterans Day ham dinner at noon on Saturday. The dinner will be held at the Oriental Masonic Lodge on Harrison Road (Route 117) and is free. All veterans and their families are invited to attend. For more information, call 647-3116.

Gray

Girl Scout Troop 1214 Silver is hosting a Veteran Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at American Legion Post 86. The event is $5 for adults and $3 for children and will include a silent auction. Proceeds will go to the Girl Scouts to fund their Silver Award.

American Legion Post 86 will hold a Veterans Day Lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11. The event is open to all veterans and a guest, and is free. Those interested are asked to contact Jason Hall before the event at 522-5471 or jason.t.hall@maine.gov so that organizers can get a head count.

Sebago

The Sebago Historical Society, according to its website, is holding a Veterans Day Program that will include a slide show of local veterans in uniform. The slide show and a talk by author Walt Bannon will follow a ceremony in Veterans Park.

The slide show and book talk are slated to begin at 1 p.m. at the Spaulding Memorial Library. Admission is free, though donations are accepted.

Windham

The Windham Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10643 is hosting a Veterans Day program and open house at the Windham Veterans Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend and refreshments will be provided. Lee Humiston, the founder, director and curator of the Maine Military Museum, will be the keynote speaker. The program will also include patriotic songs performed by the Windham Chamber Singers. Following the program, there will be a dedication of benches in the Veterans Center Memorial Garden. The Veterans Center is located at 35 Veterans Memorial Drive.