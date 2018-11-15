Veterans Day tributes in Westbrook, Gorham

Congin Elementary School students Braedon Greeley, left, and Isaac Crabtree salute as they present the flags at Congin’s Veteran’s Day event Friday, Nov. 9. During the event, which was aimed at thanking local veterans for their service, students sang patriotic songs, such as “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” “You’re A Grand Old Flag” and “God Bless the USA.”

Three generations of the Remington family, including Hank, Nathan and Marc, took part in the Nov. 9 Veterans Day ceremony at Congin School.

Students from Sage Glover’s first-grade class sing “God Bless the USA” as part of a thank you to veterans at Congin School Friday, Nov. 9.

Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts thanks U.S. Coast Guard veteran Rodney Drown for his service at a Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 at Stroudwater Lodge in Westbrook.

The Stephen Manchester Post 62 hosted a ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Veterans Circle in Riverbank Park to honor, celebrate and thank military veterans and their service to our country. Mayor Mike Sanphy, a veteran, delivered an official message from the city to help commemorate the event.

Gorham Police Officer and Air Force veteran Paul Dubay, left, U.S. Army veteran Blanche Kelley, U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jim Hughes and Gorham Police Sgt. Ted Hatch were among participants at a Veterans Day observance Monday, Nov. 12, at the Gorham Munipal Center. Georgia Humphrey, manager of Gorham Community Access TV and a veteran, presented a documentary about Kelley’s and Hughes’ service. The Gorham Police honor guard presented the colors at the ceremony.