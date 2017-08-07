Victim, shooter identified in Buxton shooting

BUXTON — Maine State Police on Monday identified the two men involved in the shooting Sunday on the Old Orchard Road in Buxton.

The shooting victim is 28-year-old Lincoln Kimball of Hollis and the shooter is 19-year-old Brandon Lasante of Buxton, police said in a press release. “Kimball continues to recover from his injuries while being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland,” the release said.

No arrests have been made in the incident as State Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led up to the shooting. “The Office of the Attorney General and the York County District Attorney’s Office remain in close contact with the investigation,” State Police said.

Buxton and Saco police departments initially responded to the incident at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a Buxton Police Department Facebook posting. Buxton police said in the posting that Maine State Police detectives also responded with a crime scene investigation vehicle and are conducting the investigation.