Vote nears for Sebago withdrawal from SAD 61

SEBAGO — The 22-step pathway for a town to withdrawal from a school district is designed to be long, but Sebago is one step closer to possibly doing just that.

The decision now rests with town voters, who will choose whether or not to leave SAD 61 when they head to the polls Nov. 7.

The Sebago Selectboard held a public hearing Tuesday night, Sept. 26, where a town consultant and lawyer outlined the withdrawal process and the agreement that the town has worked out with the Lake Region school district should Sebago voters opt for withdrawal. About 50 residents attended the hearing.

In February 2016, residents voted overwhelmingly, 335-58, to explore withdrawal. That vote led to the creation of a withdrawal committee.

“It is a complicated process,” said Mark Eastman, a former Maine school superintendent turned consultant who was hired to help guide the town through the withdrawal process.

He and attorney Dan Stockford of law firm Brann and Isaacs outlined Tuesday Sebago’s current situation in SAD 61 and projected what the final withdrawal process and results would look.

At the center of the discussion is the future of Sebago Elementary School. Without withdrawal, SAD 61 could close the school and move Sebago elementary students to other district schools, Eastman and Stockford said, and Sebago wouldn’t have the votes on the SAD 61 board to stop that from happening.

“When you have the power structure as it is, they can vote to close at any time,” Eastman said.

If voters decide to withdraw, Sebago would become its own school administrative unit with “complete control” over Sebago Elementary as the only school in the district, according to Tuesday’s presentation.

Eastman and Stockford recommend creating a five-member Sebago School Board in the event of withdrawal.

After elementary school, most students would be tuitioned to SAD 61 for middle and high school for at least the first 10 years after the potential withdrawal. Based on the withdrawal agreement, which has been signed by both Sebago and SAD 61, Sebago would send tuition for at least 80 percent of its middle and high school students to SAD 61 for the first five years. In the next five years, that requirement would drop to 75 percent. A new agreement would need to be negotiated to cover past the 10-year mark.

Sebago would still be responsible for some SAD 61 costs, including a share of existing debt from district construction projects and a share of future debt from projects at the middle school and high school. Sebago must also pay its share of Superintendent Al Smith’s salary for the first year of the agreement.

Smith did not return a call to his office about the withdrawal process before the Lakes Region Weekly deadline.

An information sheet provided Tuesday night by those in favor of withdrawal said Sebago now pays about $3.1million to $3.3 million each year to the district, and projects that costs after withdrawal could be “about the same.” The information sheet also concedes that Sebago could see about a 4 percent increase in costs initially when funding its own school district.

Questions from residents at the hearing touched on the potential cost to the town, the terms of the agreement with SAD 61, transportation and the current state of the Sebago Elementary School building.

Philip Strike asked about space for administrators and the three school buses that Sebago would get under the withdrawal agreement.

“Where would the administration personnel be housed, as well as transportation housing and vehicle maintenance?” asked Strike. “Is that all in-house, or is that subbed out?”

Eastman responded that those decisions would ultimately be made by the School Board, joking that a part-time superintendent could find closet space in the school. He also said that in other towns, sometimes municipal public works facilities double as school vehicle maintenance locations, and that a vehicle maintenance agreement with another school district could also be a possibility.

“I think that over the years, Sebago Elementary School has developed a tremendous reputation … and I think we need to do everything to preserve and enhance that,” said Ted Greene. “The future of Sebago lies in its youth.”

Richard Merritt, a former Sebago representative on the SAD 61 board and member of the town’s withdrawal committee, said after Tuesday’s meeting that he has “been pushing this thing since the beginning” and hopes the withdrawal vote passes.

For withdrawal to pass, two-thirds of the Sebago residents who vote on the warrant in November must sign off on it.

“I’m very hopeful,” said Merritt. “I think it will be very good for our community.”

Merritt said that he went to Sebago Elementary, as did his daughter, and now his grandson is a student there. He indicated that many in the crowd Tuesday night had also attended the school.

“Half the people in this room did,” he said.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

Mark Eastman outlines a proposal for the town of Sebago to withdraw from SAD 61 at a public hearing Tuesday, Sept. 26.