Vote yes to restore majority rule

Two years ago a majority of Maine voters approved the use of ranked-choice voting. Since then, the Legislature has been trying to kill it in order to protect the power structure within the big political parties.

On June 12, Mainers will once again have an opportunity to say Yes to the option of “instant runoff” voting.

For those who wish, voters can select a “second choice” when faced with several candidates under ranked-choice. This option ensures that the most representative people are elected. I also believe that elections will become more civil as candidates realize that nasty rhetoric just drives away the average voter, who will begin to hold the real power rather than extremists.

Please join me in voting Yes on Question 1 on June 12 to restore majority rule.

Mark D. Grover

Gray