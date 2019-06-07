Votes to be cast around region next week

As budget season comes to a close, municipalities are wrapping up their elections, town meetings and budget votes. Here’s a roundup of the voting to take place around the Lakes Region next week.

BRIDGTON

Bridgton will hold its election Tuesday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Hall, 26 North High St.

Residents will cast their votes for local positions as well as eight ordinances.

Six candidates are vying for two three-year seats on the Planning Board, while no one turned in nomination papers for an alternate three-year seat on the board. Three incumbents are being challenged by three newcomers. Incumbent Deborah Brusini is the current vice chairman of the board, while incumbents Diane Paul and Douglas Oakley are alternates. Samantha Zawistowski, Gregory Watkins and Daniel Harden are also running.

The race for Water District trustee is also contested, with Catherine DiPietro challenging incumbent Wesley Gorman for the single three-year seat.

The other races are uncontested. Incumbent and current vice chairman Glenn Zaidman is running for a three-year Selectboard seat. Incumbent Debra Albert is running for a three-year term as SAD 61 director, and incumbent Sharon Menegoni is running for a two-year seat. There is another three-year term available, but no candidates turned in nomination papers.

The eight ordinance questions on the ballot, which also constitute eight warrant articles on the annual town warrant, ask about a land-use ordinance, an anti-litter ordinance and a bicycle ordinance.

The annual Town Meeting will then take place on Wednesday, June 12, at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall, where residents will vote on the remaining 31 warrant articles.

The proposed budget is $4.43 million, which represents an increase of $38,000, or 0.88%, over this year’s budget. The impact on the tax rate has not been finalized. The current tax rate is $14.80 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value.

CASCO

Residents of Casco can vote in the local election Tuesday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Center, 940 Meadow Road.

None of the local races are contested. Incumbents Mary Vienessa Fernandes and Thomas Peaslee are running for two three-year Selectboard seats, and incumbent Malcolm Stanley Buchanan is running for a three-year SAD 61 school board seat. There are open seats on the Open Space Commission and Transfer Station Council, but no one took out nomination papers for either position.

The annual Town Meeting will take place Wednesday, June 12, at 7 p.m. at the Central Fire Station, 637 Meadow Road.

There are 26 warrant articles on the agenda.

The proposed municipal budget is $4.68 million, which represents an increase of $781,000 over this year’s budget.

Such a change would increase the current tax rate, $15.40 per $1,000 of taxable value, by 40 cents.

GRAY

Residents of Gray can cast their ballots on local elections as well as school and municipal budgets Tuesday, June 11, at the Newbegin Community Center in the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex at 24 Main St. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Three candidates are competing for a seat on the Gray Water District Board of Trustees, while all other local races are uncontested. Mitchell Berkowitz and Zhenya Shevchenko are challenging incumbent Michael Lessard for a five-year term on the board.

Anne Gass is running for a three-year seat on the Town Council. Incumbents Will Burrow and Amy Stone are running for two three-year seats on the SAD 15 Board of Directors. Incumbent Dorothy Barton is running for the balance of a three-year term on the Board of Directors to expire June 2021. Shad Hall is running for the balance of a three-year term on the Board to expire June 2020.

The proposed Gray-New Gloucester district budget is $27.8 million, an increase of 3.96%, or $1 million, over this year’s budget.

The proposed municipal budget currently stands at about $4.4 million, an increase of 7.9% over this year’s budget. The impact on the tax rate has not been finalized. The tax rate is currently $14 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value.

NEW GLOUCESTER

On Tuesday, June 11, residents can vote for local office holders as well as the annual school budget. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the fire station, 611 Lewiston Road.

Four candidates are running for two three-year Selectboard seats, while the other local races are uncontested. Terms are up for board member Lenora Conger and Vice Chairman Steven Libby, and neither is seeking reelection. Peter Bragdon, George Colby, Tammy Donovan and Stephen Hathorne are running to fill the two seats.

Misty Coolidge and Nichole Stevens are running for two three-year seats on the SAD 15 Board of Directors. There is a third seat available, but no one turned in nomination papers. Incumbent and current Treasurer Vaughn Hardesty is running for the single three-year seat as a Water District trustee.

Also on the ballot will be a question asking residents if they support the establishment of a Charter Commission for the purpose of revising the municipal charter or establishing a new municipal charter.

The proposed Gray-New Gloucester district budget is $27.8 million, an increase of 3.96%, or $1 million, over this year’s budget.

RAYMOND

Raymond residents can cast their votes for local elections and the school budget on Tuesday, June 11, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jordan Small Middle School, 423 Webbs Mills Road.

Incumbents Rolf Olsen and Teresa Sadak are running unopposed for the two three-year Selectboard seats on the June 11 ballot. Also unchallenged is incumbent Janis Cummings, who is running for the single three-year seat on the RSU 14 Board of Directors. There are two open three-year seats on the Budget/Finance Committee, but no candidates turned in nomination papers.

RSU 14’s proposed budget is $48.54 million, which is an increase of 5.45% over this year’s budget.

STANDISH

On Tuesday, June 11, Standish residents will vote for local elections, the school budget and capital expenditures. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Standish Town Hall, 175 Northeast Road/Route 35.

Sarah Gaba is challenging incumbent Greg Sirpis for a three-year At-large seat on the Town Council, while Patricia Frechette is challenging incumbent Gregory LeClerc for a two-year Area 1 seat.

Other races in Standish are uncontested. Incumbent Mike Delcourt is running for a three-year Area 3 seat on the Town Council. Joseph Paul is running for the balance of an Area 2 seat, which will end in 2020.

Incumbent Charles Brown is running for a three-year Area 4 seat on the Planning Board, while incumbent Deb Boxer is running for a three-year At-large seat on the board. Other available positions on the board included a two-year Area 2 seat and a one-year At-large seat, but no one turned in nomination papers for either position.

There were also five available seats on the Budget Committee for which no candidates turned in nomination papers: three three-year At-large seats, one two-year At-large seat and one one-year At-large seat.

Erika Creutz is running for a three-year At-large seat on the SAD 6 school board.

Also on the June 11 ballot are five questions regarding bonding issues.

SAD6’s proposed budget is $49.8 million, which is an increase of 0.5 % over this year’s budget.

Regarding capital expenditures, the total is $1.87 million, which represents a decrease of over $6,000.

On June 15, Standish will hold its annual Town Meeting from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Council Chambers in Town Hall, 175 Northeast Road/Route 35.

There are 36 warrant articles on the agenda.

The proposed municipal budget is $10.36 million, which represents an increase of $407,000 over this year’s budget. It will cause a 81-cent increase in the tax rate, from $13.90 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value to $14.71.

WINDHAM

Windham voters will cast their ballots on the school budget Tuesday, June 11, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the auxiliary gym at Windham High School, 406 Gray Road.

RSU 14’s proposed budget is $48.54 million, which is an increase of 5.45% over this year’s budget.

The annual town meeting will then take place Saturday, June 15, at 10 a.m. in the gym in Town Hall, 8 School Road.

There are 18 warrant articles on the agenda.

The town’s proposed municipal budget is $24 million, a $5.5 million increase over this year’s budget. However, the increase is misleading, says interim town manager Don Gerrish, because much of it is due to funds moving to different categories in the budget.

Gerrish predicts the proposed budget will lead to an approximately 4.42% tax increase, from $15.18 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value to $15.85.

