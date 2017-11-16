Walmart out, Market Basket in

WESTBROOK — Walmart will no longer be part of The Ridge-Westbrook plaza and will instead be replaced by Market Basket.

Waterstone Retail Development announced Thursday that the Massachusetts-based grocery store chain would be the anchor for the project. It will be the second Market Basket location in Maine.

“I am ecstatic beyond belief that we’ll have Market Basket for this project,” said Anton Melchionda, a managing partner at Waterstone. “We’re very grateful and fortunate they chose Westbrook. We think it’s a great partnership.”

The 500,000-square-foot regional retail shopping center at the site of the former Pike Industries property on Main Street was first approved by the board last October. The project, at the site of a stone quarry, will not change in size, but the Market Basket will be smaller than the proposed Walmart. The grocery store will be 80,000-square-feet while the Walmart Supercenter was expected to be 180,000-square-feet.

Melchionda said Market Basket, which could open as soon as fall 2018 or spring 2019, will be a great fit for Westbrook.

“We had been watching this project take form for many years and as a resident of the greater Portland area it was very clear to me as the gateway to the area the project deserves something special,” he said. “The decision was to put a premier grocer.”

City Administrator Jerre Bryant said he’s pleased with the change in stores. He said bringing in a retailer that’s more unique to the area will give people more reason to shop in Westbrook.

“It fits what I wanted to see in that complex,” he said. “My hope was for a strong well-known retailer which either wasn’t well known in Maine or didn’t have a strong presence in Maine.”

Bryant said it helps that Market Basket, which has a Biddeford location as well as numerous stores throughout New England, is known for being a nice place to shop and work.

“It’s a retailer that comes with a strong and positive reputation,” he said.

Melchionda agreed that the grocer’s strong standing will make it an asset to the city.

“As an experience to shop at Market Basket, it’s arguably one of the premier grocers in the world,” he said. “For the community to have access to Market Basket, the prices and the quality, will be a great amenity for people.”

Switching out Walmart for Market Basket will also leave more room for other businesses in the plaza. Melchionda said no other businesses have been confirmed yet, but that Waterstone has been in discussion with local Westbrook and Portland businesses as well as regional and national retailers. He said he expects more businesses will want to be located in the plaza now that Market Basket is part of the project.

“Due to the anchor change we think we’ll have greater demand from businesses who will appreciate the change in profile,” he said. “We expect to see interest increase.”

Melchionda said he hopes to see a strong variety in the businesses in the plaza. He said he’s hoping for a mix of restaurants, shops, entertainment businesses, medical offices and residential space.

Kate Gardner can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 125 or kgardner@theforecaster.net. Follow her on Twitter: @katevgardner.

Market Basket, rather than Wal-Mart, will be the new anchor for The Ridge-Westbrook, the 500,000 square-foot retail center at the Pike Industries land between Main Street and Larrabee Road.