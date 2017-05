Are you connected in Raymond or Standish? Do you keep tabs on school events, new businesses, celebrations and residents doing amazing things? Do you like to write and take photos? Lakes Region Weekly is looking for two residents to write the Inside Raymond and Inside Standish columns. Each column appears twice a month in the newspaper.

If you’re interested, please email Managing Editor Amy Canfield at acanfield@theforecaster.net about your experience and why you’d be a good fit.