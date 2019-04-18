Ward 5 Democrats select McWilliams for council

WESTBROOK — Democrats in Ward 5 have nominated Larry McWilliams to fill the remainder of Lynda Adams’ term on the City Council.

McWilliams was the only name brought forth at the April 14 caucus and the nomination will now be passed on to city councilors for their approval. The group is expected to take up the nomination, through a resolve, at its next meeting on Monday.

City Clerk Angela Holmes said one of the councilors probably would make a motion to discuss McWilliams’ nomination before other agenda items.

“Assuming they approve it, I would deliver his oath of office and he would join the council,” she said.

If McWilliams does join the council on Monday, he intends to bring to it a common sense approach.

“Common sense goes a lot farther than politics does a lot of the time,” said McWilliams, a resident of Austin Street. He has lived in the city for 15 years. His wife, Pam, the daughter of Wesley McKague Sr., a former longtime city arborist, was born and raised in Westbrook.

“I know him personally and know he is very open minded and will hear things out,” said Adams, who nominated McWilliams at the caucus. “We really need someone who is impartial and who can hear both sides of the issue. He’ll be a great person to work with for the city.”

Adams said it would also be nice to have a small business owner on the council. McWilliams is the owner of Potluck Medicinal Joint Relief, a medical marijuana care giving operation in the former Colonial Lanes bowling alley at 401 Main Street. McWilliams also has a background in the food service industry as a chef. He is an active volunteer at the First Baptist Church of Westbrook’s soup kitchen.

While this is McWilliams’ first foray into politics, he said he is interested in running for the seat in November and would like to be able to dispel some of the ideas the community might have about his industry.

“I definitely want to educate people on what we do, why we do it and how we do it,” he said.

Adams resigned from the council with seven months left on her first term on the council to serve as a consultant for Waterstone Properties Group, the developer of Rock Row. In her role with Waterstone Properties Group, Adams serves as the local liaison between the developer, the city and residents.

Larry McWilliams, right, addresses fellow Ward 5 Democrats and party members April 14 before being nominated to fill the City Council seat left vacant with Lynda Adams’ resignation.