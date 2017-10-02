Warden service seeks pair of men in Gorham shooting

GORHAM — Wardens from the Maine Department of Fisheries & Wildlife are searching for two men who fled the scene of a hunting-related shooting in Gorham on Monday morning.

An unidentified 55-year-old Casco man was hunting pheasant off Route 237 in Gorham just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 2 when he was allegedly wounded by a shotgun loaded with bird shot, according to a press release from Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service.

The stretch of Route 237 in Gorham where the incident took place is also known as Mosher Road. The shooting happened across from Shaw Brothers Construction.

The man had a “brief interaction with the two men after he was shot,” is being treated at Bridgton Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to MacDonald.

Wardens say the men wanted in relation to the shooting “quickly fled the area.” Authorities are now looking for help identifying the men based on witness descriptions and the green truck they were seen driving.

“(O)ne of the suspects is described as a tall man with black hair, glasses and possibly in his 30s,” said MacDonald in the release. “The other man is average height, heavy set with a dirty blonde mustache possibly in his 40s.”

Witnesses described the truck as “dark green, early 2000s, 4×4 Toyota two-door pickup, extended cab with no cap on the bed.”

Wardens are asking anyone with information that could help in the search to contact Public Safety Dispatch in Gray at 657-3030. The Gorham Police Department is also assisting in the search.

Robert Lowell of the American Journal contributed to this story.

Maine wardens say two men who fled a hunting-related shooting in Gorham on the morning of Oct. 2 were driving a truck similar to this one.