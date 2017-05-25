We Love Sales

Annual plant and book sale – Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., North Gorham Public Library, 2 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Donations of perennials, seedlings and books can be dropped off at the library. Contact the library if you or your neighbor need a hand transplanting. For more information, visit www.north-gorham.lib.me.us or contact Jennifer Plummer at 892-2575 or libng@north-gorham.lib.me.us.

Yard sale – Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 151 West Gray Road, Gray. Vendors invited, contact gsgiddinge@gmail.com for table or trunk space.