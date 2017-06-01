We Love Sales

Annual plant and book sale – Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., North Gorham Public Library, 2 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Donations of perennials, seedlings or books can be dropped off at the library.

Plant and food sale – Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Buxton Center Baptist Church, Route 22, Buxton. Inside and outdoor plants, hot doughnuts, coffee and goodies.

Annual flea market – Saturday, June 3, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Donations accepted; tables/space rentals for vendors, crafters and yard salers available. For more information, call Brenda at 838-0123 or Rolfe, 655-4670.

Yard sale – Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 151 West Gray Road, Gray. Vendors invited, contact gsgiddinge@gmail.com for table or trunk space.