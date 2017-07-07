We love sales

Artisan fair, auction board and flea market – Saturday, July 8, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Casco Village UCC, 940 Meadow Road, Casco Village. Auction board items up for bid include 31-foot, 1986 Yellowstone Ceville travel camper parked behind the church; canoe get-away weekends; Comedy Club tickets; cirdcular saw; gift certificates; Red Sox tickets; and many more including silent auction.

Seeking crafters for fair – Aug. 5, Tory Hill Church, intersection of routes 202 and 112, Buxton. Booth rentals $30 for 10′ by 10′ space. Fair in conjunction with Dorcas Society’s car show at Brewster mansion across from church. For rentals or more information, call Susan Eldridge at 756-0592.