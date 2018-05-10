We Love Sales

Knights yard sale — Saturday, May 12, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., American Legion Hall, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook. Annual Knights of Columbus yard sale with proceeds to send Scouts to summer camp at Camp Hinds and to benefit Westbrook Food Pantry. Lots of items including tools, furniture, dishes and more.

Annual, plant, bake and green elephant sale — Saturday, May 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., First Congregational Church of Buxton (Tory Hill Meetinghouse), intersection routes 112 and 202, Buxton. Plants, annuals, perennials, herbs and more; baked goods of all kinds; green elephant table with all kinds of used pots, garden tools, lawnmowers, spreaders, wheelbarrow, power saw, patio chairs and other gardening and summer goodies; and an assortment of handmade birdhouses. Hot dogs and beverages available. This is a rain or shine event.

Garden club plant sale — Saturday, May 12, 9 a.m.-noon, at Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, intersection Route 4A and Route 202, Buxton. Sponsored by Buxton Garden Club. For more information, call 929-5531.